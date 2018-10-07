Lionel Messi says victory against Nigeria is unforgettable

news

Argentine star Lionel Messi has revealed that the victory over Nigeria in the football event of the 2008 Olympic Games in Athens.

Messi led the Argentine team to a narrow 1-0 victory over Nigeria’s U-23 Dream Team to avenge their loss in the final defeat in the 1996 edition of the same vent.

The 31-year-old is regarded as one of the best players of all time and has decided several games for Barcelona and Argentina.

Speaking in an interview with FourFourTwo magazine the Argentine and Barcelona was asked to reveal his most memorable matches for club and country.

Messi listed the victory over Nigeria ten years ago as one of the games which he left his mark on.

The game between Nigeria and Argentina was decided by Paris Saint Germain star Angel Di Maria who was put through on goal by Messi.

He said, “The encounter against Nigeria at the Olympics final is one my never-to-be-forgotten matches.”

Messi also revealed that the Olympics is a special event and the opportunity to win for his country is special.

He continued, “The Olympics are very important, not only for the opportunity to win a medal for your country, but also the experience of being able to take part in an amazing global event and live in the Olympic village with athletes from so many different sports."

‘"t was incredible – a complete tournament for us. Yes, we won the semi-final 3-0 against Brazil – a great team who were also playing well – but we also overcame the Netherlands and Nigeria.

"Both were very hard games and we had to be at our best to win.”