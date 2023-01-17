The stunning depth of the French national pool

France reached a consecutive FIFA World Cup final in Qatar despite the huge injury crisis that came their way prior to beginning the defence of their trophy. Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, World Cup-winning midfield duo Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante as well as Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe were ruled out of the tournament amongst many more.

Quality in abundance

Despite having their squad severely weakened, France had the depth to call up quality players in their place, and have perhaps shown that system and structure reign above the quality of personnel in tournament football.

They were ultimately beaten on penalties in a chaotic game against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final, who have knocked out the Netherlands and Croatia in past rounds. France themselves dumped England out before putting an end to high-flying Morocco's form. It was a tournament which allowed many fresh talents to showcase their abilities in the absence of others. Some players even managed to return to levels they have not shown for many years prior. Antoine Griezmann was a key example of the latter and he will now hope to translate his form to his club performances. Atletico have had a poor start to La Liga and find themselves already out of the title race. In the sports betting in Canada, they are still favourites to secure a top-four finish offered at 2/5 to finish in the UEFA Champions League spots but Athletic Club de Bilbao are firmly in the mix. Griezmann's national team form could be the difference maker in ensuring UCL football returns to the Wanda Metropolitano next season.

In terms of their own offensive assets, Olivier Giroud has been in incredible form and crucial to France's progress, which is ironic considering the injured Benzema would have likely taken his place if fit. The AC Milan forward scored the winner against England and is essential to Didier Deschamps' system as he occupies defenders which creates space for the wide players as well as Antoine Griezmann in attacking midfield.

In terms of compensating for the absence of their midfield pivot from the past World Cup in Russia. Adrian Rabiot has stepped up and begun to show the potential that was seen in him as a young player. Raphael Varane has led the defence with his partner of 2018, Samuel Umtiti, having dropped away in the last few years after being hampered by injuries which led to his FC Barcelona exit. Kimpembe's absence has been more than made up for by the excellent form of France's young defenders. The PSG star has a tough task awaiting him when he returns from injury in terms of regaining his spot. Deschamps has rotated his starting eleven frequently and it is unclear what his preferred lineup looks like, but it is clear he has faith in his whole squad.

Talisman Griezmann

In the absence of so many influential players, France have needed some of the experienced players that remain to step up. Griezmann specifically has shown a resurgence to being the player he once was. He has been a constant presence all over the pitch for his nation, winning the ball high up the field regularly. In possession, he has been incredibly press resistant allowing France to sustain pressure high up the pitch, as seen against England in the quarter-final which contributed to the goals. The highlight of Griezmann's World Cup so far was his excellent assist for Giroud to send the Three Lions home in what was an intense affair that could have gone either way.

The fact France finished as runners-up with a squad consisting of many second or even third-choice players is indicative of the level of talent the French national pool possesses. The national team is not reliant on a single superstar they have an endless list of top-quality stars ready to step up when others are not fit. Les Bleus may not have secured consecutive World Cup wins in Qatar but penalties are a lottery, and French football remains on a constant rise.

