Super Eagles players’ rating in 3-2 win over Libya

news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria ran out 3-2 winners over Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier played on Tuesday, October 16.

An Ahmed Musa goal in between Odion Ighalo’s brace gave the Super Eagles the win in Sfax which took them top of Group E of the AFCON 2019 qualifiers.

But how did the Super Eagles fared in the game?

Francis Uzoho (Goalkeeper)

Had an awful night in goal for the Super Eagles. Didn’t look sharp at all and struggled to take control of his 18-yard box. Should have done better with Libya’s first goal.

4/10

Ola Aina (Right-back)

Not a great outing from the Torino defender but he did his part and kept the right side of defence well. Didn’t offer anything going forward either.

5/10

William Troost-Ekong (Central defence)

Not always a good look when you and your defensive partners concede two goals in a game but it was yet another good performance from Troost-Ekong. Was his usual self against Libya, chasing and going after everything that came at him.

6/10

Leon Balogun (Central defence)

Did his best but struggled with the pace and physicality of Anis Mohamed Saltou just like he did in the first leg . Failed to take good command of the defence and lost his men several times.

5/10

Jamilu Collins (Left-back)

Another game for the left-back and he still failed to convince. Was easily beaten by the opposition and offered little going forward.

4/10

Wilfred Ndidi (Defensive midfield)

Difficult game for Ndidi who failed to control the game from midfield. Defensively, he failed to track midfield runners into the Nigerian box which cost the Super Eagles.

5/10

Oghenekaro Etebo (Central midfield)

Another player who had a difficult game but tried his best in doing some good markings and tackles in midfield. Lost his legs early in the second half and that was when Super Eagles lost control of the midfield and invited pressure from the Libyans.

4/10

Alex Iwobi (forward)

Played well in the early part of the game and made some dangerous passing including the one-two with Ahmed Musa to set up Nigeria’s opener. But fizzled out afterwards and failed to spark.

5/10

Ahmed Musa (Forward)

Had a much better game the first leg in Uyo. Troubled the Libyan defence with his pace and dribbling abilities from both flanks and capped his performance with a goal and assist.

7/10

Samuel Kalu (Forward)

An average game from Kalu who failed to really trouble the Libyan defence. Was well marked all through the game before he was substituted.

4/10

Odion Ighalo (Striker)

Answering his critics in style, another great game from Ighalo who netted a brace and assisted Musa’s goal. His movement within the box caused a lot of troubles or Libya and the dexterity with which he beat two defenders before his second goal of the night shows a player in form. Man of the match again.

8/10

Substitutes

John Ogu (Central midfield)

Came on after the Libyans’ equaliser and helped Super Eagles seize control of the midfield again. Played the game at a very calm pace and dictated the tempo very well.

3/10

Henry Onyekuru (Forward)

Came on and was very lively. Got into a dangerous position and helped the Super Eagles to see out the game.