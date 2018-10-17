‘Ighalo is doing it for Edo people’ Twitter reacts with jokes as striker’s brace downs Libya

news

Twitter was at its banter best again as Nigerians celebrated Odion Ighalo after his brace in Super Eagles’ 3-2 win over Libya on Tuesday, October 16.

After the win, several Twitter users in jest related the win as payback for Nigerians who have been used as slaves in Libya.

In recent months, there have been reported cases of Nigerian migrants who have been held up as slaves in detention camps in Libya.

As serious as the case might be, Nigerians found jests in it as they praise Ighalo for avenging the people of Edo States-who always have the highest number of migrants.

Twitter reactions

“Ighalo doing it for those fellow Edo people who suffered in Libya some time ago,” a Twitter user @EbukaAkara wrote.

“Ighalo is from Edo. He's fighting Libyans for what they did to Edo migrants going to Europe,” @kingboluwatife wrote.

“Just as it seems like the Libyans are going to steal a draw at home, @ighalojude the tormentor of Libyans who's tortured a lot of Nigerians and Ighalo's kinsmen from Edo state. That #Iggychop by Ighalo was a great way to put the icing and cherry on the cake,” @ELEGBETE1 wrote.

“Ighalo is From Edo state. Not surprised why he loves scoring against Libya,” @Anone_Tweets wrote.

“Ighalo is punishing Libya for refusing to allow Edo girls cross to Italy,” @CapricornKingJo wrote.

“#ighalo paying Libya back for those #Edo brethren that Libya jailed while crossing the Mediterranean,” @orieude said on Twitter.

“Ighalo na my fellow Edo boy na. Libya na our route to Europe normal level so he must score 5gaols for 2 match,” @IamKingIsaac wrote.

“#LIBNGA If you know what those lybians did to people from Edo, you will understand Ighalo's beef for Lybia,” @lakeyan wrote.

“If you are wondering what motivated Ighalo to score 5goals against Libya btw 3days, u dnt need to go far. Just imagine those Edo Nigerians turned into slaves in Libya. Ighalo was just avenging his kins,” @MFran6is said.

“Libyans must know why Ighalo is gone goal crazy against them Most of the Nigerians brutalized in Libya come from his state Edo,” ‏@chicksdibia joked on Twitter.

"Ighalo has scored 5 goals against this Libya team. Now Ighalo is From Edo state. Not surprised why he loves scoring against Libya,” @youngichu wrote.

“Ighalo doing it for those fellow Edo people who suffered in Libya some time ago.They also have to suffer,” @SkimaSax said.

“For all the suffering edo people have pass through from the hands of libyans a true son of the soil have wipe them out in 180mins take a bow odion ighalo,” @Ehiogieeddy wrote.

“Seems like Ighalo is on a personal mission. Could it be out of revenge for what his fellow Edo people suffered in Libya few months ago?” @Stalyf wrote.

Despite it being late in the night, Twitter exploded with reactions from Nigerians at Super Eagles 3-2 win over Libya.

The game dominated Twitter Nigeria trends with all but one of the items on the trends from the game.

The Super Eagles beat Libya to go top of Group E of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Stade Taïeb Mhiri in Sfax in Tunisia.