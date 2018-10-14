5 things we learnt from Super Eagles 4-0 win over Libya

news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday, October 13 ran riot against Libya, thrashing their visitors 4-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Uyo.

Odion Ighalo netted a hattrick before Samuel Kalu rounded up scoring.

These are five things we learnt from the game

1. Eagles finally to Ighalo strengths

Despite being a consistent goalscorer so far in his club career, Ighalo has failed to spark when in Super Eagles shirt leading to questions to his quality and his national team call-up.

But in point of fact, Ighalo’s failings at the Super Eagles have been a matter of the style not being suitable to him rather than his quality.

He’s not the best dribbler, neither is he blessed with immense pace to leave defenders for dead but he does have is a chaos factor in the 18-yard-box and the ability to make timed runs behind defenders.

That was what happened against Libya , with Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi playing those balls behind which troubled the Libyans.

2. Uzoho needs to walk on his distribution

It is a new era for goalkeepers in world football, when they are judged not only what they do with their hands, but also with legs.

From the game against Libya, it is however obvious that Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho is not up to date with the times.

Against Libya, Uzoho’s distribution was piss-poor and didn’t look assuring with the ball on his feet.

3. Iwobi works as a No 10

After the 2018 FIFA World Cup, especially the opening game loss against Croatia, one of Rohr’s most puzzling decision was playing Alex Iwobi, one of the best passers in the team on the wings and not in the middle.

Nigerian football critics and fans alike have been crying out for Iwobi in the middle and for their wish against Libya.

With John Mikel Obi missing, Iwobi got the No. 10 role and excelled in it. He registered one assist with a brilliant pass to Ighalo that cut the Libyan defence for Super Eagles second goal of the evening.

He also created a slew of chances and a brilliant setup for Ahmed Musa whose cross led to Nigeria’s third.

4. Samuel Kalu shows promise

With the absence of Victor Moses who quit the Super Eagles after the World Cup , Rohr has brought in Samuel Kalu who has shown glimpses of his promise.

Although he is accused of trying too hard against Libya, the Bordeaux showed enough to tell us the future is bright without Moses.

Indeed, Falu’s performance against Libya reminded us of Moses when he first joined the Super Eagles and before he got stifled with the demands of playing as a wingback.

5. Shehu Abdullahi is Super Eagles best fullback

Just before getting injured in the first half, Shehu Abdullahi was one of Super Eagles’ players in the game. He ran the right channel well, defended sturdily and was also an offensive threat.

Not a right-back by trade, but the intelligence with which he plays makes him a very valuable member of the Super Eagles.