Super Eagles players hang out on the beach in Seychelles

Super Eagles Players hit the beach in Seychelles as Ogu, Ezenwa, Akpeyi join camp

I8 players in camp spent most of the day at the beach where they played a couple of fun games on Tuesday.

  • Published:
Super Eagles of Nigeria play Super Eagles players hang out on the beach in Seychelles (Twitter/Super Eagles)

Super Eagles players hit the beach in Seychelles as John Ogu and two goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi joined camp on Tuesday, September 4.

The Super Eagles camp opened on Monday, September 3 in Seychelles ahead of the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Southern African countries.

Super Eagles of Nigeria play The players hung out in the beach as they relax ahead of the game against Seychelles (Twitter/Super Eagles )

 

I8 players in camp spent most of the day at the beach where they played a couple of fun games to relax ahead of the game.

Super Eagles of Nigeria play The players played a couple of fun games at the beach (Twitter/Super Eagles)

 

Volleyball and keepy ups were some of the games they played at the beach at the front of the Savoy Hotel where the Super Eagles are camped as they let their heads down before the AFCON 2019 qualifier on Saturday, September 8.

 

First training session in Seychelles

The team had their first training session in Seychelles on Wednesday after the latest arrivals of two goalkeepers Ezenwa and Akpeyi.

The arrivals of the goalkeepers take the number of players now in camp to 20.

Henry Onyekuru, John Ogu, Kelechi Nwakali, Ikechukwu Ezenwa play The Super Eagles had their first training session in Seychelles on Thursday (Instagram/Kelechi Nwakali)

Players like Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and William Troost-Ekong are not expected in camp after pulling out because of qualifier.

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi opted out of the game after just recovering from a wrist injury.

Another player who is not available for Gernot Rohr is Victor Moses who retired from international duties after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria are without a point in Group E of the qualifiers after losing the opening game 0-2 at home to South Africa in June 2017.

