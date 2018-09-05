news

Super Eagles players hit the beach in Seychelles as John Ogu and two goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi joined camp on Tuesday, September 4.

The Super Eagles camp opened on Monday , September 3 in Seychelles ahead of the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Southern African countries.

I8 players in camp spent most of the day at the beach where they played a couple of fun games to relax ahead of the game.

Volleyball and keepy ups were some of the games they played at the beach at the front of the Savoy Hotel where the Super Eagles are camped as they let their heads down before the AFCON 2019 qualifier on Saturday, September 8.

First training session in Seychelles

The team had their first training session in Seychelles on Wednesday after the latest arrivals of two goalkeepers Ezenwa and Akpeyi.

The arrivals of the goalkeepers take the number of players now in camp to 20 .

Players like Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina and William Troost-Ekong are not expected in camp after pulling out because of qualifier.

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi opted out of the game after just recovering from a wrist injury.

Another player who is not available for Gernot Rohr is Victor Moses who retired from international duties after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria are without a point in Group E of the qualifiers after losing the opening game 0-2 at home to South Africa in June 2017.