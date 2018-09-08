Pulse.ng logo
Adel Amrouche Libya coach says Super Eagles believe on Juju

Super Eagles Libya coach accuses Nigeria of using juju ahead of AFCON 2019 qualifier in October

Libya coach Adel Amrouche is already talking tough ahead of their encounter with the Super Eagles.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Adel Amrouche believes his side have what it takes to beat the Super Eagles (Kawowo Sports)

Libya coach Adel Amrouche has accused players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria of using Juju ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers between the two countries.

Amrouche gave his remarks about the Super Eagles after his side played out a goalless draw against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their second group game of the qualification series.

The result meant that Libya are on top of group E with four points same as South Africa but with a better goal difference while the Super Eagles are not far behind with three points.

play Libya got a precious away draw in South Africa

In his press conference after the encounter, Amrouche revealed his admiration for his opponents and stated that they are tougher than the Super Eagles.

In a viral video clip upload to Twitter, Amrouche suggested  that the Bafana Bafana have better players that Nigeria and their upcoming clash.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play Super Eagles players have been accused of using Juju (Getty Images)

He said, "Believe me, i prefer play Nigeria than Bafana Bafana because i have this experience to play against Nigeria.

"For me, Bafana they have fantastic players and its not easy to play Bafana Bafana,"

He further went on to accuse players of the Super Eagles of using juju known as witchcraft.

play Adel Amrouche is talking tough ahead of Libya vs Nigeria (Goal)

 

After the game at the Moses Mahbida Stadium Adel said, "I am ready for Nigeria, if they want to play two times in Nigeria, we play two times in Nigeria.

"They believe on juju too much, and we believe on God. It's not easy to play in South Africa."

 

The Super Eagles face Libya in a double header clash scheduled for October, the first leg will be played in Nigeria while the second in Libya.

The other group game will see South Africa face off with Seychelles home and away

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
