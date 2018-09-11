news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will have to travel to Algeria to face Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers scheduled for October.

The Libya Football Federation (LFF) have confirmed the venue of the fixture for their next home game against Nigeria.

The Super Eagles are drawn alongside Libya, South Africa and Seychelles in group E of the AFCON qualifiers.

The Mediterranean Knights of Libya are top of the group on goal difference ahead of South Africa while the Super Eagles are third on the log.

The first leg encounter will be held in Nigeria with the second leg to be hosted by Libya.

Libya, however, cannot host games in their country following a ban by World football governing boy FIFA in 2011 due to the civil war.

Adel Al-Khumisi managing director of Libya has however revealed that Algeria is the next destination for their next clash.

He made the announcement for the anticipated clash on Monday but did not reveal the actual venue the game will take place.

Gernot Rohr’s team face Libya in a doubleheader which could go a long way to determine the qualifiers from the group.