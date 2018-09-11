Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles of Nigeria to face Libya in Algeria 2019 AFCON Qualifier

2019 AFCON Qualifier Super Eagles to face Libya in Algeria

The away AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Libya will be played in Algeria due to a FIFA Ban.

  • Published:
Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play The Super Eagles have failed to qualify for the last two AFCON tournaments (Getty Images)

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will have to travel to Algeria to face Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers scheduled for October.

The Libya Football Federation (LFF) have confirmed the venue of the fixture for their next home game against Nigeria.

Nigeria stats

The Super Eagles are drawn alongside Libya, South Africa and Seychelles in group E of the AFCON qualifiers.

play Libya coach Adel Amrouche is already talking tough ahead of their encounter against the Super Eagles (Kawowo Sports)

 

The Mediterranean Knights of Libya are top of the group on goal difference ahead of South Africa while the Super Eagles are third on the log.

The first leg encounter will be held in Nigeria with the second leg to be hosted by Libya.

Libya, however, cannot host games in their country following a ban by World football governing boy FIFA in 2011 due to the civil war.

Adel Al-Khumisi managing director of Libya has however revealed that Algeria is the next destination for their next clash.

He made the announcement for the anticipated clash on Monday but did not reveal the actual venue the game will take place.

play The Super Eagles face Libya in a double header scheduled for October (Twitter/Super Eagles )

Gernot Rohr’s team face Libya in a doubleheader which could go a long way to determine the qualifiers from the group.

Libya played out a 0-0 draw away at South Africa in the second group  fixture and their 5-1 victory against Seychelles in their group opener played at the Petro Sport, Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

