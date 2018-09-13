Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Libya AFCON qualifier in Kaduna

Super Eagles NFF confirm Kaduna to host next AFCON qualifier against Libya

The all important AFCON qualifier between Nigeria and Libya will be played at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna.

  • Published:
Crowd at Ahmadu Bello Stadium play The Kaduna stadium had difficulties the last time it hosted the Super Eagles (AFP/Getty Images )

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Libya will take place at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna.

After their victories of Seychelles and Liberia in an international friendly the Super Eagles will return to action against Libya in October.

The game against Libya in the AFCON qualifiers will be a double header which will go a long way to determine the teams that progress from the group.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play The Super Eagles take on Libya in Kaduna (Getty Images)

 

The Super Eagles are currently third in group E of the qualification series behind Libya and South Africa who have four points each.

Nigeria stats

The NFF have however decided that Ahmadu Bello stadium is the most suitable for the must win game against Libya after the team spent majority of its 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

According to a report by Complete Sports, the venue for the game against Libya has been decided after Rohr inspected the facilities earlier in August and the areas lacking in the stadium will be fixed before the encounter.

Shehu Dikko, Dayo Enebi Achor, Gernot Rohr play Gernot Rohr previously inspected the Ahadu Bello Stadium (NFF)

 

The report says, “I want to inform you that there is no issue about the venue for our match against Libya because we have decided to play at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna. Coach Rohr is satisfied with the facilities he inspected and he did not reject it as reported.

“We have informed CAF that the venue of the match with Libya will be Kaduna and we are not going back on that."

The report also confirm that any major flaw observed during inspection will be corrected before the game.

Super Eagles play Nothing but victory at home will boost the Super Eagles chances of qualification for the AFCON (Instagram/John Ogu)

“What ever flaws observed during the inspection of the stadium will be put in place before the end of the month.”

The Super Eagles take on Libya in the first leg, before they travel to Algeria to face Libya in the second leg also scheduled for October.

