Sunday Oliseh praises 'smart' Ronaldo for winning penalty against Ghana

Tosin Abayomi
Former Super Eagles of Nigeria captain and coach Sunday Oliseh has backed Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty for Portugal in their 3-2 win against the Black Stars of Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo at the start of the second half went down after minimal contact from Mohammed Salisu to earn Portugal a penalty against Ghana.

The 37-year-old then stepped up to convert the spot kick and put Portugal in front. Ghana fought back but the game ended 3-2 in favor of Portugal with Ronaldo's goal proving to be pivotal.

The decision to award Ronaldo a penalty was branded dubious based on social media reactions after the game.

Ghana boss Otto Addo was certain that the penalty was not deserved and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) should have checked for confirmation.

He said, "The referee gave a penalty which was not a penalty - everyone saw that. Why? Because it's Ronaldo or something? The referee was not in our favour."

Sunday Oliseh is at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Following the first round of group games, Oliseh gave his assessment of the penalty awarded to Ronaldo against Ghana.

Oliseh is a member of the Fifa technical study group (TSG) along with former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

At a press briefing in Doha, Oliseh commended Ronaldo for his smartness to earn the penalty for his side.

He said, "Maybe the strikers are getting smarter.

"The Ronaldo penalty, people can say what they want about him, but the smartness to wait for that second, to touch the ball, continue his leg and then get the contact. That is total genius.

"Let's give strikers the compliment for getting smarter. VAR is also a major reason why this (more penalties being awarded) is happening. Referees can look at it three or four times."

Ghana has urged the world football governing body FIFA to take a look at the situation as they prepare for their next group game against South Korea scheduled for Monday, November 28, 2022.

