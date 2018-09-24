Pulse.ng logo
Sheyi Ojo says he's ready to dump England for Nigeria

Sheyi Ojo Liverpool forward says he's ready to dump England for Nigeria

Sheyi Ojo is ready to wear the green and white of Nigeria after representing England at youth levels.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Sheyi Ojo is ready to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria (Liverpool)

Liverpool forward Sheyi Ojo has stated that he is ready to dump England and represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Ojo who has represented England at various youth levels has now stated in a recent interview with the BBC that he is open and willing to wear the green and white of Nigeria.

The 21-year-old who moved to French Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims from Liverpool in the summer transfer window is considering his international future and development as a professional.

play Sheyi Ojo moved to France in the summer (Twitter/Reims)

 

Sheyi who was part of the England team to win the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup, he has not made an official appearance for the senior side Three Lions.

England Under 20 play Sheyi Ojo was part of the England U-20 team that won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2017 (Football Whispers)

Speaking to the BBC he said, "To be honest, I don't know much about it (Nigeria interest), but if they call me I'd be honoured to go to Nigeria.

"It's obviously a massive nation. I'm just really focused on club football at the moment, but I'm excited for the future, both club and country.

play Sheyi Ojo is eligiblt to play for Nigeria (Liverpool)

"My parents are originally from Nigeria as well, so they know a lot about it. They've always been keen on the idea [to represent Nigeria] but so far I've mainly been focusing on club football.

"It's starting to get to the time where I have to start thinking about my future. And of course, if Nigeria were to call me now it would be an honour."

The development comes after Pulse Sports Exclusively reported that Everton forward Ademola Lookman is ready to dump England for Nigeria.

Sheyi however also revealed that he will never turn down Nigeria as it will be an honour but so will an England call up.

Sheyi Ojo play Sheyi Ojo is ready to wear the green and white of Nigeria (BBC)

 

"Of course, if I was to get selected I'd definitely think about it, I'd never turn down Nigeria," said Ojo.

"I'm from Nigeria originally so it'd be an honour, likewise with England as well. If I keep doing well, opportunities will come by for club and country.

"It's not really something I'm thinking about at the moment but you never know what could happen in the future."

The youngster aims to develop at Reims and is not bothered about his international allegiance for now, it is unknown if he will be given a call up for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Libya in October.

