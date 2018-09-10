news

British-born Everton youngster Ademola Lookman has made the decision to dump England and commit his international allegiance to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Lookman was born in England to Nigerian parents and is currently eligible to play for Nigeria.

The Everton forward has represented England in the youth levels and scored three goals to help them win the FIFA U20 World Cup title in 2017.

According to a source close to Lookman, the 20-year-old is set to announce his decision to switch his allegiance to Nigeria.

This is after he turned down the opportunity to switch his allegiance to Nigeria after a meeting with the Amaju Pinnick who is the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) earlier in 2018.

Although it not known what changed his stance, Pulse Sports source revealed the 20-year-old has made up his mind to play for Nigeria.

“An announcement will be made soon, I’m close to his management and they have confirmed that he has made the decision,” the Pulse Sports source said.

Lookman started his career at Charlton before the big move to Everton in 2017. He spent the second half of the 2017/2018 season at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig .

Armed with pace, dribbling abilities and a good use of both feet, Lookman usually plays as a wide man from both the right and left wing and can also play centrally.

He made five appearances for the England U19s, i5 for the U20s and seven for the U21.

The NFF in recent years have intensified their effort to convince players of Nigerian descent born abroad to commit their international future to the Super Eagles.