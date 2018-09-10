Pulse.ng logo
Ademola Lookman dumps England for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Ademola Lookman British-born Everton youngster Lookman dumps England to commit to Super Eagles of Nigeria

  • Published:
Ademola Lookman play Ademola Lookman dumps England for Super Eagles of Nigeria (BPI / Paul Greenwood)

British-born Everton youngster Ademola Lookman has made the decision to dump England and commit his international allegiance to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Lookman was born in England to Nigerian parents and is currently eligible to play for Nigeria.

The Everton forward has represented England in the youth levels and scored three goals to help them win the FIFA U20 World Cup title in 2017.

Ademola Lookman play Ademola Lookman has represented England at the youth levels and won the 2017 U20 World Cup (AFP/Getty Images)

 

According to a source close to Lookman, the 20-year-old is set to announce his decision to switch his allegiance to Nigeria.

This is after he turned down the opportunity to switch his allegiance to Nigeria after a meeting with the Amaju Pinnick who is the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) earlier in 2018.

Although it not known what changed his stance, Pulse Sports source revealed the 20-year-old has made up his mind to play for Nigeria.

An announcement will be made soon, I’m close to his management and they have confirmed that he has made the decision,” the Pulse Sports source said.

Lookman started his career at Charlton before the big move to Everton in 2017. He spent the second half of the 2017/2018 season at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Ademola Lookman play Ademola Lookman spent the second part of 2017/2-18 season in German with RB Leipzig (Static Independent)

 

Armed with pace, dribbling abilities and a good use of both feet, Lookman usually plays as a wide man from both the right and left wing and can also play centrally.

He made five appearances for the England U19s, i5 for the U20s and seven for the U21.

The NFF in recent years have intensified their effort to convince players of Nigerian descent born abroad to commit their international future to the Super Eagles.

Alex Iwobi play Lookman is following the likes of Alex Iwobi switched their allegiance to Nigeria after playing at the youth levels for England (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

 

Players like Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi and Bryan Idowu have been some of the success stories while Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham rejected the chance to represent Nigeria to play for England after meeting with Pinnick.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

