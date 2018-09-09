news

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has reacted to Nigeria's 3-0 win away to Seychelles in a 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier played on Saturday, September 8 and turned attention to the Libya game scheduled for October.

After a 2-0 defeat to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa the Super Eagles desperately need a victory to get their campaign back on track.

Nigeria stats

Two first half goals from Ahmed Musa and Chidozie Awaziem with a second half penalty converted by Odion Ighalo gave Nigeria a comfortable win.

Rohr on Seychelles win

Head coach Gernot Rohr reacted to the victory through a post on the Super Eagles official Instagram account.

Rohr stated in his interview that his players did not underestimate Seychelles but admitted that his team missed some key members.

He said, "With our good attitude and good football, were are missing some player like captain Mikel Obi, Ekong and Ola Aina, so we had some problems on the full back position."

Rohr also went on to praise the attitude of players from the world cup, as well as his opponents aggression but lamented the state of the pitch.

He said, "We had the same spirit which we had in the World Cup, it was important for me to see that we continue in this positive attitude against a opponent that is very very aggressive.

"It was not easy on this pitch but we did it well and have our three point and prepare for our two matches against Libya."

Rohr on Super Eagles vs Libya

Libya are top of group E after a 0-0 draw away at South Africa in the other game of the AFCON qualifiers.

The Super Eagles face a double header against Libya in October which will go a loong way to determine the team that will eventually qualify from the group.

Rohr stated in the interview that his team have to pick up a minimum of point from two game and called that a good pitch is used for the crucial encounter.

He said, "We are only one one behind and we are receiving so we have to win this game, the two games against Libya we have to do four points, we have to win.

"I don't know where we are going to play because we need a good pitch a large pitch a big one where we can play our football against a team that did a good job today in South Africa for our wingers and technical footballers i hope we will have it in Nigeria."

Rohr also praised the new additions to the side Samuel Kalu and Semi Ajayi but maintained that some of the experienced players such as Mikel Ob i will be needed to prosecute the game against Libya.

He said, "We need to recover our injured players and we found some new players today, Kalu who had a very interesting performance and Ajayi who did very good in a position as a defender.

"Its interesting that the group is progressing and fin ding new possibilities to replace some of our players."

The Super Eagles face Libya in a double header, the first leg at home while the second leg will be away.