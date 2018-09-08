Pulse.ng logo
South Africa 0 Libya 0 in 2019 AFCON qualifiers group E

2019 AFCON qualifiers Libya stay top after goalless draw away to South Africa

Libya continue their dominance of group E with a hard fought 0-0 draw away to South Africa.

South Africa were held to a goalless draw by Libya who stay top of group E game of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers played on Saturday, September 8.

Both sides came into the encounter with victories in their opening encounter of the group.

South Africa defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-0 away from home while Libya beat Seychelles 5-1 in front of their home supporters.

South Africa vs Libya

With victories in their opening game both South Africa and Libya needed three points to consolidate their spot as group leaders.

The game at the Moses Mahbida Stadium provided chances for both sides who looked into impose early on.

The Libyans with the better chances at goal, but could not convert and both sides went into the half time break goalless.

The second half started at the same pace,  with Libya dominating possession and dictating the place, while South Africa aimed to catch their visitors on the counter attack.

 

 

 

 

 

Both sides will aim for more points during their next AFCON qualifiers scheduled for October.

Libya face a double header against Nigeria while South Africa will hope to wrap up their qualification in home and away encounters against Seychelles.

