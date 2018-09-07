news

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have cancelled the proposed Super Eagles friendly with Saudi Arabia and lined up an encounter with West African rivals Liberia.

The NFF administration hinted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria may play an international friendly game with Asian powerhouse Saudi Arabia after their all-important 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

The Amaju Pinnick led NFF were however unable to get the negotiation process over the line according to AllNigeriasoccer.

According to several reports the NFF have however made arrangements for the Super Eagles to partake in a friendly before the players depart to their various clubs.

Following the conclusion of the AFCON game against Seychelles, the Super Eagles will take a flight directly to Liberia where they will face their host in Monrovia on Tuesday, September 11.

The players invited for the Seychelles games will participate in the encounter against Liberia.

The Liberians however also have an AFCON qualifier at home to DR Congo on Sunday, September 9.

They lost their first game of the qualification series to table topper Zimbabwe and need points to keep their hopes of progressing alive.

The Super Eagles have come up against Liberia on 13 occasions with two defeats, three draws and eight victories.

The squad called up of the qualifiers against DR Congo will also be used for the game against Nigeria.