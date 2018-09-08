news

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has stated that his team did not underestimate their host Seychelles after a 3-0 win in a 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier played on Saturday, September 8.

Goals from Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem and Odion Ighalo gave the Super Eagles a comfortable victory in their second group E game of the qualification series.

The victory puts the Super Eagles in a good position ahead of the nest round of matches and Rohr was delighted with the way his team executed the tricky away game.

Speaking at the press conference after the game according to CAF, Rohr revealed his admiration at the result.

He said, "We are very satisfied with the result as the important thing was to win three points. It was not easy as our opponent were very combative and aggressive."

Despite the flattering outcome of the encounter, Rohr insisted his players respected their hosts.

He said, "We started well though in the second half we found it hard playing against the wind. Our opponent also worked hard and we never underestimated them."

Ahmed Musa who is is Nigeria's highest goalscorer at the World Cup was on target and was pleased with the result at the at Stade Linite but lamented the state of the pitch.

He said, "The most important thing was to collect the three points at stake. We started strongly but we grew tired in the second half on the artificial pitch which was difficult.

"We are pleased to have won our first points in this group."