Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Premier League beat African Masters 9-4 in Petrolex Kanu Cup

Petrolex Kanu Cup Wenger returns as Premier League masters beat African masters 9-4 in charity game

Kanu and a host of retired legends returned to the football pitch to raise money for charity.

  • Published:
African Masters play The stars turned up for Kanu's charity game (Sun)

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger made his return to management as the Premier League Masters beat the African Masters 9-4 in the Petrolex Kanu Cup played on Sunday, September 30.

The game organized by Petrolex and the Kanu Heart Foundation took place at the Barnet's Hive stadium England and a host of retired legends took to field to help raise money for a good cause.

Arsene Wenger play Arsene Wenger returned to management for the Kanu Petrolex Cup (Sun)

 

It was a winning return for Wenger who left his position as Arsenal boss in the summer to be replaced by Spaniard Unai Emery.

He won his first trophy since he won the 2017 Community Shield before he departed the Emirates Stadium.

play The Petrolex Kanu Cup will hold on Seotember 30

Wenger coached the Premier League stars to victory in the encounter during the second half, but they were already ahead by two goals.

Some of the African stars on parade included Rami Shaaban, Lauren, George Boateng, Emmanuel Eboue, Eric Djemba Djemba, Quinton Fortune, Mido, Lomana LuaLua.

Premier League stars play Premier League stars like Sol Campbell were present for the charity game (Sun)

 

Former Super Eagles players were not left out with Danny Shittu, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Daniel Amokachi and Peter Odemwingie also featuring in the encounter.

The Premier League side had stars such as Kanu, Sol Campbell, Robert Pires, Jens Lehmann,,, Kolo Toure, and Wiliam Gallas.

Kanu Nwankwo and Arsene Wenger play Kanu and wenger reunited at the Petrolex Kanu Cup (Sun)

 

The game ended 3-1 in favour of the Premier League masters at halftime and they wrapped up the result with a dominant display in the second half.

Kanu already stated that proceeds from the Petrolex Kanu Cup which was in association with Masters Football will be used to help give African children life-saving heart operations as well as construct a modern Cardiac Centre facility in Africa to reduce travelling overseas for treatment.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Yulia Ushakova Spartak Moscow post 'naked' picture of footballer to...bullet
2 Super Falcons Nigeria maintain 38th position in latest FIFA rankingsbullet
3 Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star scores amazing goal for Dalian...bullet

Related Articles

Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great loses N4M at Russian airport
Unai Emery 5 things to know about new Arsenal manager
Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great recovers stolen N4M
Kanu Nwankwo Happy birthday to the legend who turns 42 today
Petrolex Kanu Cup Henry, Yakubu among stars to play in charity game
Nwankwo Kanu Ex-Arsenal star to attend Arsene Wenger’s last home game against Burnley
Kanu Nwankwo Former Arsenal player hails ‘father figure’ Wenger
Pulse Opinion Arsenal needs Wenger out ASAP
Nwankwo Kanu Super Eagles legend to play in London for charity to raise money for heart foundation
Pulse List Top 5 African players under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus star denies rape accusation as fake news
German international Leroy Sane has won his place in the Manchester City team back in time to face Hoffenheim in his homeland on Tuesday
Football Homecoming offers Man City's Sane chance to show Germany what they missed
Spanish forward Suso bagged a brace as AC Milan got back winning in Serie A.
Football Suso bags brace as AC Milan defeat Sassuolo to rekindle campaign
French midfielder Jonathan Bamba (R) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring against Marseille.
Football Bamba double leads Lille to victory over Marseille
X
Advertisement