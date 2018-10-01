news

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger made his return to management as the Premier League Masters beat the African Masters 9-4 in the Petrolex Kanu Cup played on Sunday, September 30.

The game organized by Petrolex and the Kanu Heart Foundation took place at the Barnet's Hive stadium England and a host of retired legends took to field to help raise money for a good cause.

It was a winning return for Wenger who left his position as Arsenal boss in the summer to be replaced by Spaniard Unai Emery .

He won his first trophy since he won the 2017 Community Shield before he departed the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger coached the Premier League stars to victory in the encounter during the second half, but they were already ahead by two goals.

Some of the African stars on parade included Rami Shaaban, Lauren, George Boateng, Emmanuel Eboue, Eric Djemba Djemba, Quinton Fortune, Mido, Lomana LuaLua.

Former Super Eagles players were not left out with Danny Shittu, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Daniel Amokachi and Peter Odemwingie also featuring in the encounter.

The Premier League side had stars such as Kanu, Sol Campbell, Robert Pires, Jens Lehmann,,, Kolo Toure, and Wiliam Gallas.

The game ended 3-1 in favour of the Premier League masters at halftime and they wrapped up the result with a dominant display in the second half.