Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kanu Nwankwo Petrolex Kanu Cup to feature Henry, Yakubu others

Petrolex Kanu Cup Henry, Yakubu among stars to play in charity game

Retired legends are set to dust their boots to return to the football pitch for a charity game organised by Kanu.

  • Published:
Nwankwo Kanu play Kanu will return t action in a charity game to raise money for his foundation (Evening Standard)

Thierry Henry, Yakubu Aiyegbeni are among the stars that will participate in the charity game 2018 Petrolex Kanu Cup.

The game will see Premier League Masters XI takes on the African Masters in a bid to raise funds to build a new cardiac center in Nigeria which can take care of kids with heart conditions.

Kanu who is now 42-years-old is regarded a one of Africa’s best export to Europe and his foundation has been involved in helping children with heart conditions.

play The Petrolex Kanu Cup will hold on Seotember 30

 

He stated in that since he has retired he finds joy in helping and wants to aims to use the funds from the game in building a new Cardiac Centre in Abuja, Nigeria, which is expected to ease the troubles of travelling abroad as will help sensitize Africans about heart diseases.

He said, “Since retiring from football, the Kanu Heart Foundation has been my biggest passion.

"It is amazing to be in a position to have helped over 500 children within and outside Nigeria gain access to vital heart operations, having suffered from heart conditions myself – but I want to do more.

play Kanu had a fruitful career as a footballer but footballer but focuses now on his heart foundation to save young children (FIFA)

 

 “The Petrolex Kanu Cup in association with Masters Football TM is an opportunity to bring people together to see some amazing players – and my great friends – play the beautiful game once more, whilst also raising money for a good cause.

"I cannot wait to share the full teams and for the game to kick off!.”

Stars at Petrolex Kanu Cup

The African football icon who had successful spells with English sides Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth will be supported by some of his old teammates and rivals.

Kanu Nwankwo play Kanu's charity game will see a lot of former stars return to action (Pal Pillai/ FIFA via Getty Images)

Some of the stars confirmed for the charity game include Thiery Henry, Robert Pires, Teddy Sheringham, Sol Campbell, Darren Anderton, Emile Heskey, William Gallas, Emmanuel Eboue, and Michael Essien, to name a few.

The game organized by Petrolex and the Kanu Heart Foundation will take place at the Barnet's Hive stadium England on Sunday, September 30, Kickoff Nigerian time 4 pm.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 FIFA Best awards Mbappe, Hazard, Kante celebrate at Willian and Luiz...bullet
2 Victor Moses Chelsea manager says Nigerian is behind Hudson-Odoi to startbullet
3 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet

Related Articles

Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great loses N4M at Russian airport
Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great recovers stolen N4M
Kanu Nwankwo Happy birthday to the legend who turns 42 today
Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles legend, wife celebrate 14th wedding anniversary
Nwankwo Kanu Ex-Arsenal star to attend Arsene Wenger’s last home game against Burnley
Kanu Nwankwo Former Arsenal player hails ‘father figure’ Wenger
Nwankwo Kanu Ex-Nigerian forward set to play for Arsenal against Real Madrid
Nwankwo Kanu Super Eagles legend to play in London for charity to raise money for heart foundation
2018 FIFA World Cup Austrian embassy deny Super Eagles crew visa
Pulse List Top 5 African players under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Football

Edinson Cavani and Neymar talk tactics during PSG's win at Rennes last weekend
Football Cavani, Neymar on same wavelength as PSG target eighth straight win
Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba are at the centre of a clash of the egos
Football Mourinho's Pogba feud takes spotlight, Hazard set for Liverpool rematch
Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli test title ambitions at Juventus.
Football Ancelotti's Napoli test title ambitions at Juventus
Tottenham's Erik Lamela celebrates scoring against Watford
Football Lamela fights for a place in Pochettino's plans
X
Advertisement