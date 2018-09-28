news

Thierry Henry, Yakubu Aiyegbeni are among the stars that will participate in the charity game 2018 Petrolex Kanu Cup.

The game will see Premier League Masters XI takes on the African Masters in a bid to raise funds to build a new cardiac center in Nigeria which can take care of kids with heart conditions.

Kanu who is now 42-years-old is regarded a one of Africa’s best export to Europe and his foundation has been involved in helping children with heart conditions.

He stated in that since he has retired he finds joy in helping and wants to aims to use the funds from the game in building a new Cardiac Centre in Abuja, Nigeria, which is expected to ease the troubles of travelling abroad as will help sensitize Africans about heart diseases.

He said, “Since retiring from football, the Kanu Heart Foundation has been my biggest passion.

"It is amazing to be in a position to have helped over 500 children within and outside Nigeria gain access to vital heart operations, having suffered from heart conditions myself – but I want to do more.

“The Petrolex Kanu Cup in association with Masters Football TM is an opportunity to bring people together to see some amazing players – and my great friends – play the beautiful game once more, whilst also raising money for a good cause.

"I cannot wait to share the full teams and for the game to kick off!.”

Stars at Petrolex Kanu Cup

The African football icon who had successful spells with English sides Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion and Portsmouth will be supported by some of his old teammates and rivals.

Some of the stars confirmed for the charity game include Thiery Henry, Robert Pires, Teddy Sheringham, Sol Campbell, Darren Anderton, Emile Heskey, William Gallas, Emmanuel Eboue, and Michael Essien, to name a few.