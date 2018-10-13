Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria 4 Libya 0 :Odion Ighalo scores Super Eagles hat-trick

Ighalo scores hat-trick as Super Eagles beat Libya 4-0 in 2019 AFCON qualifier

Gernot Rohr's side registered their second group win of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers against Libya.

  • Published:
Super Eagles

(Getty Images)

Odion Ighalo scored a hat-trick as the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Libya 4-0 in their third group E game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash played on Saturday, October 18.

Nigeria 4 Libya 0

The Super Eagles started the game on the front foot and were awarded a penalty as early as the third minute when Odion Ighalo was brought down and he stepped up to convert the resulting penalty.

Libya national team play The Super Eagles need maximum points at home to stand a chance against Libya (Naija Li)

The game became a tussle with both sides trying to assert themselves as the Libyans occasions causing the Super Eagles a scare.

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi struggled to boss the game for the Super Eagles  along with companions Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo with defender Jamilu Collins going the closest when his solo run hit the cross bar.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of the Super Eagles at the halftime break courtesy an Ighalo penalty.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles have a difficult clash against Libya (NFF)

The Super Eagles started the second half with more intensity with Ahmed Musa asking questions of the Libyan goalkeeper.

Persistent pressure paid off as Odion Ighalo doubled the Super Eagles lead when he latched onto a well weighted ball to him by Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi.

Ighalo scored his third of the game when he got on the end of a cross by Ahmed Musa to rebound his shot into the net .

Odion Ighalo play

Odion Ighalo

He was substituted for Watford forward Isaac Success to a standing ovation to the supporters from the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The result means that the Super Eagles picked up their second group stage win in the group and now have six points.

Samuel Kalu scores fourth goal of the game when he curled a shot past the goalkeeper after he received a pass from Henry Onyekuru

The Super Eagles return to action when they travel to Tunisia to face Libya in the second leg on Tuesday, October 16.

