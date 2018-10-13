news

South Africa beat Seychelles 6-0 to top the Super Eagles of Nigeria in group E of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers after their game played on Saturday, October 13.

The Bafana Bafana recovered from a goalless draw at home to the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in their last group encounter.

South Africa vs Seychelles

The game started at a fast tempo with the South African hoping to unsettle the visitors early on.

It was Nigel Hoareau who turned the ball into the back of his own net in the 23rd minute to give South Africa the lead.

A quick double from Thulani Hlatshwayo in the 25th minute and Lebo Mothiba in the 27th minute gave South Africa a three goal cushion going into the half break.

With the game already out of sight the South Africans were more patient in their build up and had to wait until the 74 minute to score their fourth of the game through Percy Tau while Dino Ndlovu made it five in the 81st minute.

South Africa wrapped up the game to an emphatic 6-0 win after a fine finish from Teboho Mokoena in the 90th minute.

The result means that South Africa now have seven points from three group games and are still undefeated in the group stage.

They will continue their campaign when they travel to face Seychelles in the second leg scheduled for Tuesday, October 16.