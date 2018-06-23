Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria 2 Vs 0 Iceland: No Shaku-Shaku from Super Eagles

Nigeria 2 Vs 0 Iceland Nigerians are disappointed the Super Eagles didn't celebrate goals with Shaku Shaku'

There was no Shaku-Shaku from the Super Eagles against Iceland and Twitter was not having it.

  • Published:
Ahmed Musa became the first Leicester City player to score a goal at the FIFA World Cup after his brace for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. play (Twitter/Leicester City)
Amidst the euphoria of Super Eagles 2-0 win over Iceland on Friday, June 22, some Nigerians were disappointed that the players did not celebrate any of the goals with Shaku-Shaku.

Shaku-Shaku is a viral dance style that has taken over the Nigerian music scene and done by taking an arm over the other while dancing in any random style.

The dance style is very popular among Super Eagles players, with John Ogu the best among the bunch at it.

The players have been seen in several social media videos doing the dance and it was a no-brainer for celebration when Nigeria score at the World Cup 2018.

Super Eagles players have reacted to the 2-0 win against Iceland in their second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Friday, June 22. play (Getty Images)

 

Why no Shaku-Shaku

But Nigerians were disappointed when Ahmed Musa just ran away in celebration with his arms wide in celebration for both goals without a hint of Shaku-Shaku.

Super Eagles had just one job, one job. Introduce Shaku Shaku to the world and they failed,@badt_BOI_ tweeted his disappointment.

 

Ahmed Musa needs to be flogged!! Why didn't he dance Shaku Shaku?? Was that our agreement??,” @JohnOdedeji also wrote.

 

Zero shaku? Whats the point of scorZero shaku? Whats the point of scoring? lolng? Lol,” Nigerian rapper Ajebutter 22 also wrote.

 

“So we waited this long for a World Cup goal and none of the players danced Shaku Shaku after that goal,@_Theunsullied wrote.

 

Nigeria had one job. Score and Shaku Shaku but no. Score and run around. Now FIFA aint putting Shaku Shaku in FIFA 19,” @ohSo100M tweeted.

 

“Beautiful goal, but where is that Shaku Shaku we’ve been waiting for?!,” @Shawnife_ asked.

 

yes we won but why didn't they do shaku shaku, we must replay this match nonsense!,”  a disappointed @papi_kash also wrote.

 

To mitigate the disappointment, theSuper Eagles, however, did the dance after the game while celebrating their victory.

 

It was chief Shaku-Shaku dancer of the Super Eagles, Ogu, Kenneth Omeruo, Ikechukwu Ezenwa  and Musa that did briefly did the dance.

