Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi learning Shaku Shaku for World Cup

Alex Iwobi Super Eagles midfielder learning Shaku Shaku for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Iwobi reveals he is learning Shaku Shaku for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi is learning Shaku Shaku (Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has revealed that he is working on his Shaku Shaku skills ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Iwobi who is a key member of the Super Eagles squad is aiming to tap into the Shaku Shaku movement which is making waves in Nigeria.

The Shaku Shaku dance is a very popular dance in Nigeria, which involves the crossing of arms while also galloping with your legs.

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi scored Nigeria's only goal against England (Reuters)

 

The 22-year-old is revealed that he is working on his Shaku Shaku skills ahead of the tournament in an interview with the BBC.

Iwobi revealed that his best goal for the Super Eagles is the one against Zambia and when asked his most difficult dance move he revealed that it is the Shaku Shaku.

Alex Iwobi Stats

Iwobi said he was working on it and also displayed a preview of the Shaku Shaku he has learnt so far and promised to work on it.

Alex Iwobi play Iwobi wants to showcase his Shaku Shaku skills at the World Cup (Nike)

 

He said, “I have to learn it before the World Cup by force, I haven’t learnt the footwork yet.”

The Super Eagles begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia on Saturday, June 16 before subsequent games against Iceland and Argentina.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 2018 FIFA World Cup Senegal arrive Russia in native attiresbullet
2 Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cupbullet
3 Super Eagles Psychic pig predicts Nigeria will get to semi-final of...bullet

Related Articles

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal star says he will support Super Eagles at the World Cup because of jerseys
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star emotional after Wenger’s last game
Super Eagles Mascherano says Nigeria are disorganized
2018 FIFA World Cup Gernot Rohr bans goat meat, pepper soup for Super Eagles
Super Eagles Nigeria wins fashion World Cup
Super Eagles Nigeria bring on the style in photo shoot for World Cup
Alex Iwobi Arsenal congratulate midfielder on making Super Eagles World Cup squad
2018 FIFA World Cup Gernot Rohr admits Croatia are better than Super Eagles
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star models new jersey as Puma unveil new shirt for The Gunners
Super Eagles Only if jerseys win the World Cup

Football

England's Jesse Lingard is in Russia after a breakthrough season with Manchester United
Football School of hard knocks leaves England toughened for World Cup stage
Russia thumped Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their World Cup opener
Football Russia prove doubters wrong -- for now
Argentina forward Lionel Messi takes part in a training session at the team's base camp in Bronnitsy
Football Nervy Argentina seek Messi magic against Iceland
Fernando Hierro was appointed this week after Julen Lopetegui's abrupt sacking.
Football Shellshocked Spain face Portugal in early World Cup treat