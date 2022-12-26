Morocco’s 2022 World Cup hero Yassine “Bono” Bounou has been nominated for the FIFA The Best Goalkeeper of the Year for the year 2022.
Morocco's Bono nominated for FIFA award
Morocco's Bono who manned the goalposts on the country's journey to FIFA World Cup history has been rewarded with a nomination for one of FIFA's biggest awards
Bono’s recognition comes on the back of immense success with the Moroccan national team at the just concluded World Cup, as well as a stellar season with Sevilla which saw him crowned as the best goalkeeper in La Liga with the Tropheo Ricardo Zamora for the 2021/22 season.
The FIFA the Best award will take into consideration performances by players between 8th August 2021 and 18th December 2022.
