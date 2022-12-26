ADVERTISEMENT

Morocco's Bono nominated for FIFA award

Sports  >  Football

Morocco's Bono who manned the goalposts on the country's journey to FIFA World Cup history has been rewarded with a nomination for one of FIFA's biggest awards

Uwe Kraft
Uwe Kraft

Morocco&rsquo;s 2022 World Cup hero Yassine &ldquo;Bono&rdquo; Bounou has been nominated for the FIFA The Best Goalkeeper of the Year for the year 2022.&nbsp;

Bono&rsquo;s recognition comes on the back of immense success with the Moroccan national team at the just concluded World Cup, as well as a stellar season with Sevilla which saw him crowned as the best goalkeeper in La Liga with the Tropheo Ricardo Zamora for the 2021/22 season.&nbsp;

The FIFA the Best award will take into consideration performances by players between 8th August 2021 and 18th December 2022.

