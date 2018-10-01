The Libyans have called up their best legs home and abroad to face the Super Eagles in a must win AFCON qualifiers.
The Super Eagles and Meditteranean Knights face each other in a group E double header AFCON qualifier which will determine the fate of both teams progressing to the tournament in Cameroon.
Ahmad Benali who plays for Italian Serie A giants Crotone is among the names listed by Amrouche to take on the Super Eagles.
Libya are currently on top of the group with four points after a goalless draw away to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their last encounter.
The youngster once represented the England Three Lions Youth team before he switched his allegiance to turn out for the African side.
Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has called up 24 players to face the Mediterranean Knights while the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have already appointed the officials for the encounters.
Badr Hassan Ahmad (Ahly Tripoli), Ahmad Fahim ben Ali (Crotone), Rabia Ramadan el Chadi (Al-Ittihad), Moaid Salem Ellafi, Mohamed Saleh Solah- Mahrek (Bahrain) Hamdou Mohamed el Houni (Desportivo Aves).
Ismael Tajouri-Shradi ( New York City), Mohamed Noureddine Zaabia (Al-Ittihad), Anis Mohamed Seltou (Ahly Tripoli), Salem Fathi Belaid (Al-Ittihad), Khaled Majdi Mrimi.
Mohamed Fathi Nachnouch (Al Ahly SC Tripoly), Ahmed Abdessalem Arraka ( Al Madina), Mourad Boubaker al Ouhichi (Al Hilal), Ahmed Kamel Terbi (Al-Ittihad), Sanad Massaoud Mohamed ( Raja).
Tarek Nassr Jemal (Al-Ittihad), Ali Maatoug Omran (Ahly Tripoli ), Mootassem Massaoud Sabou (Al-Ittihad), Mohamed Abdessalem Khalifa (Orlando City), Ahmed Mohamed Maksi (Al-Ittihad), Ali Al Musrati (Vitoria Guimarães).
The Super Eagles will play the first leg at home in Uyo on Saturday, October 13 before they travel abroad to take on Libya in the second leg scheduled for Tunisia.