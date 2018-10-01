news

Libya coach Adel Amrouche has called up 22 players for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) doubleheader clash against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Super Eagles and Meditteranean Knights face each other in a group E double header AFCON qualifier which will determine the fate of both teams progressing to the tournament in Cameroon.

Ahmad Benali who plays for Italian Serie A giants Crotone is among the names listed by Amrouche to take on the Super Eagles.

Libya are currently on top of the group with four points after a goalless draw away to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their last encounter .

The youngster once represented the England Three Lions Youth team before he switched his allegiance to turn out for the African side.

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has called up 24 players to face the Mediterranean Knights while the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have already appointed the officials for the encounters.

Libya squad vs Super Eagles

Badr Hassan Ahmad (Ahly Tripoli), Ahmad Fahim ben Ali (Crotone), Rabia Ramadan el Chadi (Al-Ittihad), Moaid Salem Ellafi, Mohamed Saleh Solah- Mahrek (Bahrain) Hamdou Mohamed el Houni (Desportivo Aves).

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi ( New York City), Mohamed Noureddine Zaabia (Al-Ittihad), Anis Mohamed Seltou (Ahly Tripoli), Salem Fathi Belaid (Al-Ittihad), Khaled Majdi Mrimi.

Mohamed Fathi Nachnouch (Al Ahly SC Tripoly), Ahmed Abdessalem Arraka ( Al Madina), Mourad Boubaker al Ouhichi (Al Hilal), Ahmed Kamel Terbi (Al-Ittihad), Sanad Massaoud Mohamed ( Raja).

Tarek Nassr Jemal (Al-Ittihad), Ali Maatoug Omran (Ahly Tripoli ), Mootassem Massaoud Sabou (Al-Ittihad), Mohamed Abdessalem Khalifa (Orlando City), Ahmed Mohamed Maksi (Al-Ittihad), Ali Al Musrati (Vitoria Guimarães).