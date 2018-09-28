Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles vs Libya clash get DR Congo, Botswana referees

2019 AFCON qualifiers CAF confirm DR Congo, Botswana referees for Super Eagles double header against Libya clash

Referees from DR Congo and Botswana will officiate the double header between Nigeria and Libya.

  • Published:
The referees for the game between Nigeria and Libya have been appointed

Democratic Republic of Congo’s referee Ndala Ngambo and Botswana’s Joshua Bondo have been named by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the centre referees for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) doubleheader clash between Nigeria and Libya.

The Super Eagles and Meditteranean Knights clash in a defining group E doubleheader in October.

Ndala and Bondo is a well respective grade A official and have been handed the crucial first and second leg encounters.

The Super Eagles aim for maximum points against Libya in their double header

 

Nigeria vs Libya first leg

Nigeria will host the first leg between the two countries at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna on Friday, October 12.

The Super Eagles come of the back of two consecutive wins

 

Ndala Ngambo will have his compatriots Oliver Safari Kebene and Nabina Blaise Sebutu as assistant referees.

Libya vs Nigeria second leg

The second leg between Libya and Nigeria will take place in Tunisia on Monday, October 15.

Joshua Bondo who was the man in charge for the Super Eagles game when they beat Zambia 1-0 to book a qualification ticket to the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be the match official.

South Africa were held to a goalles draw by Libya in their last AFCON outing

The Botswana referee will have Oamogetse Godisamang and Meschaki Medupi as his assistants for the crucial game.

The Super Eagles sit third in the group with just one win, while Libya are on top of the group with South Africa after a goalless draw in their last encounter.

