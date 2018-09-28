Referees from DR Congo and Botswana will officiate the double header between Nigeria and Libya.
The Super Eagles and Meditteranean Knights clash in a defining group E doubleheader in October.
Ndala and Bondo is a well respective grade A official and have been handed the crucial first and second leg encounters.
Nigeria will host the first leg between the two countries at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna on Friday, October 12.
Ndala Ngambo will have his compatriots Oliver Safari Kebene and Nabina Blaise Sebutu as assistant referees.
The second leg between Libya and Nigeria will take place in Tunisia on Monday, October 15.
Joshua Bondo who was the man in charge for the Super Eagles game when they beat Zambia 1-0 to book a qualification ticket to the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be the match official.
The Botswana referee will have Oamogetse Godisamang and Meschaki Medupi as his assistants for the crucial game.
The Super Eagles sit third in the group with just one win, while Libya are on top of the group with South Africa after a goalless draw in their last encounter.