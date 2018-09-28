news

Democratic Republic of Congo’s referee Ndala Ngambo and Botswana’s Joshua Bondo have been named by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the centre referees for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) doubleheader clash between Nigeria and Libya.

The Super Eagles and Meditteranean Knights clash in a defining group E doubleheader in October.

Ndala and Bondo is a well respective grade A official and have been handed the crucial first and second leg encounters.

Nigeria vs Libya first leg

Nigeria will host the first leg between the two countries at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna on Friday, October 12.

Ndala Ngambo will have his compatriots Oliver Safari Kebene and Nabina Blaise Sebutu as assistant referees.

Libya vs Nigeria second leg

The second leg between Libya and Nigeria will take place in Tunisia on Monday, October 15.

Joshua Bondo who was the man in charge for the Super Eagles game when they beat Zambia 1-0 to book a qualification ticket to the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be the match official.

The Botswana referee will have Oamogetse Godisamang and Meschaki Medupi as his assistants for the crucial game.