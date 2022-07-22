Is sports gambling outside the GamStop legit?

However, the UKGC is one of many gambling regulators and works in the UK only. Other regions have unique authorities tasked with regulating gambling activity. Some popular examples include the Curacao Gaming Commission, Malta Gambling Authority, and Alderney Gaming Control Commission. UK players can bet wherever they want, including gambling sites outside GamStop, considering there's no law against joining offshore websites. However, choosing no UKGC casino comes with various drawbacks, so it is vital to find trusted international brands and casinos.

What Does GamStop Cover?

As aforesaid, GamStop is a voluntary self-exclusion program designed for casinos licensed in the UK. All UK online casinos are required to join the scheme or risk losing their license. Once a player registers on GamStop, they won't have access to real money games offered on UKGC licensed online betting sites. However, you'll find various NonGamStopSlots betting platforms that are not connected to GamStop, and players have the freedom to join any, including those licensed outside the UK. GamStop is designed to protect players with a real gambling problem and provides a way to self-exclude from betting for at least six months. Players can also self-exclude for a year or five years. Once enrolled, you must wait out the entire duration of self-exclusion before you are allowed to continue betting.

GamStop covers a wide variety of games, including all real money betting options available online. The most popular options include:

Slots : This covers all online slot sites and mobile casinos that offer slot games, including jackpots, themed titles, classic slots, and more.

: This covers all online slot sites and mobile casinos that offer slot games, including jackpots, themed titles, classic slots, and more. Table Games : Covers roulettes, blackjack, baccarat, poker, dice, and other board and card games.

: Covers roulettes, blackjack, baccarat, poker, dice, and other board and card games. Live Games : Features all live dealer casinos, including live blackjack, live roulettes, live baccarat, live poker, and other live games.

: Features all live dealer casinos, including live blackjack, live roulettes, live baccarat, live poker, and other live games. Sports Betting : Includes betting on professional sports like football, basketball, handball, etc., and fantasy sports and virtual sports.

: Includes betting on professional sports like football, basketball, handball, etc., and fantasy sports and virtual sports. Other Real Money Games: UK casinos offer many games, including bingo, lotteries, keno, craps, scratchcards, Slingo, Arcade games, and more.

GamStop players won't play any of these games on UK licensed casinos until their self-exclusion term expires.

Is Non-GamStop Betting Legit?

The UKGC requires all licensed online casinos to collect player information during registration and block GamStop players from accessing real money games. However, there’s no law against playing outside the UK. With so many reputable international betting brands, UK punters can still enjoy games despite being registered on GamStop. This involves joining gambling sites that are not part of GamStop, usually licensed by Curacao, the USA, Canada, or any other reputable independent gambling regulator. These sites aren't licensed by the UKGC and therefore not required to participate in the GamStop self-exclusion scheme. However, not all non GamStop betting sites are desirable.

The UKGC has laws to protect UK players and athletes, and GamStop solution is often safer and more reliable than exclusion schemes at offshore gambling sites. However, there are many reputable betting sites worldwide. If you are registered on GamStop and still want to enjoy casino games and bets, it is essential to review each offer carefully before joining. The goal is to find legitimate online gambling hosting your favourite games. Some of the things to consider include:

Casino License : You should join offshore casinos with a valid gambling license from any of the mentioned regulators (Curacao, Malta, Alderney, USA, Canada, etc.). The licenses are as good as those issued by the UKGC, albeit designed for punters in those jurisdictions.

: You should join offshore casinos with a valid gambling license from any of the mentioned regulators (Curacao, Malta, Alderney, USA, Canada, etc.). The licenses are as good as those issued by the UKGC, albeit designed for punters in those jurisdictions. Game Variety : If you play bingo or lottery, you need a casino with many bingos and lottery games. Casinos offer many products, so you can review the game lobby to determine if the site hosts your favourite games (slots, table, poker, bingo, lotto, keno, craps, scratchcards, live, sports betting, and more).

: If you play bingo or lottery, you need a casino with many bingos and lottery games. Casinos offer many products, so you can review the game lobby to determine if the site hosts your favourite games (slots, table, poker, bingo, lotto, keno, craps, scratchcards, live, sports betting, and more). Fair Play Certification : Choose casinos with each of their games independently audited and certified for fair results.

: Choose casinos with each of their games independently audited and certified for fair results. Security : The best offshore betting brands offer advanced SSL certificates and security algorithms to protect players from hackers and other cyber threats.

: The best offshore betting brands offer advanced SSL certificates and security algorithms to protect players from hackers and other cyber threats. Bonuses : If you fancy exploiting casino bonuses, choose sites with huge promotions, including welcome offers, cashback, reload bonuses, VIP loyalty programs, free spins and more.

: If you fancy exploiting casino bonuses, choose sites with huge promotions, including welcome offers, cashback, reload bonuses, VIP loyalty programs, free spins and more. Payment Methods : Make sure the casino supports a wide variety of payment methods, including those you use regularly. Most allow credit cards, eWallets, bank transfers, crypto, prepaid cards, and more.

: Make sure the casino supports a wide variety of payment methods, including those you use regularly. Most allow credit cards, eWallets, bank transfers, crypto, prepaid cards, and more. Customer Support : You should be able to contact the support team via email messages and live chat. Some even offer toll-free phone support.

: You should be able to contact the support team via email messages and live chat. Some even offer toll-free phone support. Overall Reputation: It is highly advisable to choose betting sites that have a growing reputation among players. You can look up reviews from players and review sites to determine if the casino is reputable and reliable.

Nothing stops you from enjoying betting products provided by operators and sites outside GamStop and following your favourite sports events. Make sure you find a trusted platform that can guarantee top-quality betting experiences.

---