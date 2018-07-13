news

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru has joined Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray Sportif A.Ş from English Premier League side Everton.

The 21-year-old was on loan at Anderlecht last season will now play outside Belgium after his initial breakthrough season with Eupen.

Galatasaray indicated interested in the Super Eagles forward and wasted little time in finishing up the deal.

Onyekuru’s arrival was confirmed through a message on Galatasaray official Twitter account.

The message said, “✒️ #Galatasaray are glad to make the signing of Henry Onyekuru official!.Nigerian 21-year old winger is joining us from @Everton on loan. Welcome, @henryconyekuru!”

Onyekuru attracted several suitors from the Premier League and Bundesliga but decided to continue his development in Turkey.

Henry Onyekuru's move to Galatasaray

Galatasaray revealed the details of the agreement to bring Onyekuru to Turkey from Everton.

The statement said, “Professional footballer Henry Chukwuemeka Onyekuru and his club Everton FC (Everton) have agreed to a temporary transfer of the player. Accordingly, a net transfer fee of 800,000 Euro will be paid to the football club.

“For football, a net transfer fee of 1.200.000 Euro will be paid for the 2018-2019 football season. Talent also will play Super League and the League will receive net $ 10,000 or play in the team's win Turkey Cup competition for each team in UEFA competitions will be paid 5,000 euros net for each win.”

Onyekuru also confirmed the move through a statement on his official Instagram account which said, "I’m so excited to start my new journey with the biggest team in Turkey! I will do all I can to help the team achieve more succes . I am grateful for this opportunity"