Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru is close to joining Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray on a season-long loan from English Premier League side Everton.

Onyekuru who was on loan at Belgian side Anderlecht for the 2017/18 season suffered a serious knee injury which ruled him out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 21-year-old is reportedly favouring a move away from Goodison Park to get more playing time with several Premier League and Bundesliga clubs interested .

Galatasaray have however expressed that they are interested in bringing the Nigeria international to Turkey.

In a message on Galatasaray’s official Twitter handle, the Turkish giants revealed that they are already in talks with Everton for his signature.

The message said, “Professional footballer Henry Chukwuemeka Onyekuru’s official transfer to Galatasaray has started with official talks with the player and the club Everton FC.”

The Belgium Talent of the Year winner is seeking is seeking new pastures to showcase his talent.

Before his move to Anderlecht, Onyekuru was on loan at Eupen which earned him to move to Everton.

Onyekuru was in good form before his injury as he contributed 10 goals in a total of 28 appearances.

Henry Onyekuru stats

He will hope to regain good form before the next Super Eagles encounter against Seychelles in a 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) encounter on Friday, September 7.