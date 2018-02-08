news

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru has emerged the winner of the Belgium Talent of the Year Award.

Onyekuru who plays for English Premier League outfit Everton was loaned out to Belgium side Anderlecht for the start of the 2017/2018 season.

The 20-year-old previously played for Belgian side KAS Eupen where his impressive performances earned him a move to Everton.

While he was at Eupen, Onyekuru had an amazing break out season with the newly promoted side where he scored a combined total of 24 goals in 41 appearances in his second season with the club.

His performances did not go unnoticed as high profile teams in Europe such as Arsenal and Paris-Saint Germain were interested in his services.

Everton however won the battle to sign Onyekuru and loaned him out to Anderlecht where he impressed with a total of 10 goals in 28 appearances for the Belgium side before his injury.

Initial reports suggested he was set for surgery , however the Everton medical team decided the forward does not require surgery.

He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at Everton and was unable to attend the award, however, upon receiving the award, he thanked God, his mother and the clubs he has represented in Belgium.

The forward posted on his official Instagram account to celebrate the award.

“I am honoured to receive the Belgium talent of the year award, it has been a great journey so far and there is more to come. I thank the almighty God for his grace, and I also want to thank my family for their love and support. ” He said.

Anderlecht congratulated Henry his latest achievement.

The forward will now set his sights on recovering well, so as to be part of the Super Eagles team for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup.