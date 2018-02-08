Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles Henry Onyekuru wins Belgium Talent of the Year award

Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles forward wins Belgium Talent of the Year award

Henry Onyekuru has been rewarded for his impressive performances in Belgium.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Henry Onyekuru play Onyekuru won the Belgium talent of the year Award for his performances in Belgium (Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru has emerged the winner of the Belgium Talent of the Year Award.

Onyekuru who plays for English Premier League outfit Everton was loaned out to Belgium side Anderlecht for the start of the 2017/2018 season.

The 20-year-old previously played for Belgian side KAS Eupen where his impressive performances earned him a move to Everton.

While he was at Eupen, Onyekuru had an amazing break out season with the newly promoted side where he scored a combined total of 24 goals in 41 appearances in his second season with the club.

Henry Onyekuru play Onyekuru has made a name for himself in Belgium (Getty Images)

 

His performances did not go unnoticed as high profile teams in Europe such as Arsenal and Paris-Saint Germain were interested in his services.

Everton however won the battle to sign Onyekuru and loaned him out to Anderlecht where he impressed with a total of 10 goals in 28 appearances for the Belgium side before his injury.

Initial reports suggested he was set for surgery, however the Everton medical team decided the forward does not require surgery.

He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at Everton and was unable to attend the award, however, upon receiving the award, he thanked God, his mother and the clubs he has represented in Belgium.

The forward posted on his official Instagram account to celebrate the award.

I am honoured to receive the Belgium talent of the year award, it has been a great journey so far and there is more to come. I thank the almighty God for his grace, and I also want to thank my family for their love and support. ” He said.

Anderlecht congratulated Henry his latest achievement.

 

The forward will now  set his sights on recovering well, so as to be part of the Super Eagles team for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Monday, June 5 held the initiation of new players at the Le Meridien Hotel in Uyo.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Dele Alli Alleged sex tape of Tottenham midfielder hits social mediabullet
3 Alexis Sanchez Manchester United's new signing takes private jet to...bullet

Related Articles

Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star out of season, could miss 2018 World Cup
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star is spending time with his family in Nigeria while recovering from injury
Henry Onyekuru Surgery not required for Eagles striker
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles forward can’t believe he's now playing with childhood hero, Mikel
Algeria Vs Nigeria  Opportunity knocks for Super Eagles hopefuls
Pulse List 2017 Best Nigerian XI of the Year
Pulse List 2017 The best foreign-based Nigerian players of the year
Henry Onyekuru Anderlecht insist Super Eagles forward needs surgery

Football

Leroy Sane is sidelined for six weeks due to Joe Bennett's poor challenge
Football City also guilty of 'horrendous' challenges: Cardiff's Warnock
Arjen Robben is playing for his Bayern future alongside Franck Ribery
Football Robben, Ribery playing for new Bayern deals
Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi
Super Eagles Mikel, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Ndidi in love with new 2018 World Cup jerseys in behind-the-scene video
Erik Lamela was sidelined for more than a year but is back amongst the goals
Football Lamela can return to top form after ending goal drought: Pochettino