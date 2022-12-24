ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi rewards 60 kids with scholarships

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The former NFF vice president rewarded the indigent kids’ educational scholarships to allow them to remain in school.

Seyi Akinwunmi presenting cheque to one of the beneficiaries
Seyi Akinwunmi presenting cheque to one of the beneficiaries

The immediate past First Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF and Chairman, Lagos State Football Association, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi has rewarded sixty kids with scholarship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Akinwunmi rewarded the indigent kids’ educational scholarships on Friday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Onikan Stadium to celebrate his 60th birthday by Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation.

Remo stars and 3SC with the officials before the friendly game
Remo stars and 3SC with the officials before the friendly game AFP

The Foundation is a Mini tournament event initiated by the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA) Chairman and former NFF First Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi.

This year’s event is the ninth edition and tagged The 60 For 60 Edition. The scholarship will help the kids to remain in school by supporting their education and related needs.

The birthday celebration also witnessed a friendly match between the two Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Remo Stars and Shooting Stars.

The Ogun state-based side, Remo stars pipped Shooting stars 1-0 after Remo Stars forward, Edidiong Ezekiel slotted in from the spot.

Seyi Akinwunmi
Seyi Akinwunmi AFP

Personalities at the celebration included; Ogun State FA Boss, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi, the wife of the celebrant, Architect Jumoke Akinwunmi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Olufemi Gbajabiamila.

Others are; FIFA Council Member, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, NFF Board Members, Aisha Falode, Former Super Eagles Midfielder, Austin Okocha, Ekiti FA Boss Bayo Olanlege, Nigeria Referee Association (NRA) President, Alhaji Tade Azeez, Board Member, Nigeria Football Federation.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Seyi Akinwunmi presenting cheque to one of the beneficiaries

    Ex-NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi rewards 60 kids with scholarships

  • AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is heavily linked with the vacant Brazil role

    Jose Mourinho wanted by Brazil national team to replace Tite as coach

  • Hakim Ziyech has been told he must work for a starting place at Chelsea by coach, Graham Potter

    PREMIER LEAGUE: World Cup form will not earn Hakim Ziyech a Chelsea start - Graham Potter

Recommended articles

Ex-NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi rewards 60 kids with scholarships

Ex-NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi rewards 60 kids with scholarships

Jose Mourinho wanted by Brazil national team to replace Tite as coach

Jose Mourinho wanted by Brazil national team to replace Tite as coach

EPL: PulseBet sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: PulseBet sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Bet9ja sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Bet9ja sure 5 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games

EPL: Cash out with this over 2.5 goals betting tips on Bet9ja for EPL games

NBA: Cashout on Bet9ja with this betting tips for New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers

NBA: Cashout on Bet9ja with this betting tips for New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers

NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

NBA: 2 sure PulseBet odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

NBA: 2 sure PulseBet odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022 Prize Money: How much will Argentina, France receive for getting to final?

Blaise Matuidi and N’golo Kante formed part of a formidable midfield that won France the 2018 World Cup (ZUMA Press)

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey and coach Jose Peseiro

SUPER EAGLES: Nigeria 'suffer' in new FIFA ranking, Morocco, Argentina get new positions