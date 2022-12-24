Ex-NFF Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi rewards 60 kids with scholarships

Akinwunmi rewarded the indigent kids’ educational scholarships on Friday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Onikan Stadium to celebrate his 60th birthday by Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation.

The Foundation is a Mini tournament event initiated by the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA) Chairman and former NFF First Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi.

This year’s event is the ninth edition and tagged The 60 For 60 Edition. The scholarship will help the kids to remain in school by supporting their education and related needs.

The birthday celebration also witnessed a friendly match between the two Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Remo Stars and Shooting Stars.

The Ogun state-based side, Remo stars pipped Shooting stars 1-0 after Remo Stars forward, Edidiong Ezekiel slotted in from the spot.

Personalities at the celebration included; Ogun State FA Boss, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi, the wife of the celebrant, Architect Jumoke Akinwunmi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Olufemi Gbajabiamila.