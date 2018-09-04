news

Enyimba International of Aba will face Rayon Sports of Rwanda in the quarterfinal of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

The draw for the CAF Champions League and the second tier competition were held at the African football body headquarters on Monday, August 3.

The People's Elephant’s qualified for the knockout stage after a 1-0 victory over CARA Brazzaville of Congo in their final group game .

The victory meant that Enyimba not only qualified but finished top of the group with 12 points from six games.

The first leg against Rayon Sports will be held in Stade Régional Nyamirambo, Kigali on Sunday, September 16th as the Rwandan side as they finished second in their group.

The second leg will be played at Enyimba’s newly refurbished home of Aba on Sunday, September 23.

The other draw fixture

CARA Brazzaville vs.Raja Casablanca

Al Masry SC vs. USM Alger

AS Vita Club vs. RS Berkane

Champions League draw

The winners of the encounter ill face either CARA Brazzaville or Raja Casablanca in the semi-final of the competition.