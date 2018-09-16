news

Enyimba International of Aba were able to get a draw away to Rayon Sports of Rwanda in their quarterfinal first leg fixture of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup played on Sunday, September 16.

The people's Elephants were drawn with the Rwandan side in the quarterfinal pairings by the African football body.

The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side were unable to break down their opponents but held on for a vital away draw which could be an important result if they fail to concede at home in the second leg at home.

Enyimba vs Rayon Sports

Enyimba beat CARA Brazzaville of Congo 1-0 in their final group to qualify for the knockout stage while their opponents finished as Runners up.

The first leg at the Stade Régional Nyamirambo, Kigali was a close affair as the People's Elephant’s

The chances for both sides were not converted, even though Enyimba dominated possession away from home Rayon Sports had more shots on target.

Enyimba committed more fouls and had more corner kicks but both sides will have to wait till next week to know their fate