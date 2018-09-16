Pulse.ng logo
Enyimba 0 vs Rayon Sports 0 draw in CAF Confederation Cup

CAF Confederation Cup Enyimba get draw away in Rwanda against Rayon Sports

Nigeria's representative in the CAF Confederation Cup play out a goalless draw with Rayon Sports in their quarterfinal first leg.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Enyimba pick up vital away draw in Rwanda

Enyimba International of Aba were able to get a draw away to Rayon Sports of Rwanda in their quarterfinal first leg fixture of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup played on Sunday, September 16.

The people's Elephants were drawn with the Rwandan side in the quarterfinal pairings by the African football body.

play (CAF)

The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side were unable to break down their opponents but held on for a vital away draw which could be an important result if they fail to concede at home in the second leg at home.

Enyimba vs Rayon Sports

Enyimba beat CARA Brazzaville of Congo 1-0 in their final group to qualify for the knockout stage while their opponents finished as Runners up.

Enyimba play

Enyimba

(Enyimba Twitter)

The first leg at the Stade Régional Nyamirambo, Kigali was a close affair as the People's Elephant’s

The chances for both sides were not converted, even though Enyimba dominated possession away from home Rayon Sports had more shots on target.

Enyimba vs Rayon Sports play Enyimba were able to get a draw away to Rayon Sports (CAF)

 

Enyimba committed more fouls and had more corner kicks but both sides will have to wait till next week to know their fate

The result means that Enyimba have a chance to progress in front of their home supporters at their newly refurbished home of Aba in the second leg which will be played on Sunday, September 23.

Tosin Abayomi

