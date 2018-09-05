Pulse.ng logo
Cristiano Ronaldo earns more than any player in Serie A

According to released wages of all players, Cristiano Ronaldo is miles ahead of any player in Serie A.

play Cristiano Ronaldo is top of the wage bill in Italy (Omnisport)

New information shows that Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo earn three times than anyone in the Italian Serie A.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Serie A wage list shows that Ronaldo who moved to Juventus from Real Madrid is the league’s highest earner with £28m-a-year salary.

Cristiano Ronaldo stats

The reigning World Player of the Year is not satisfied did not take a pay cut to his earnings while he was in La Liga.

play Cristiano Ronaldo's wages is heads above every one in the Italian Serie A (AS)

 

The 33-year-old superstar's wage means he earns more than three times more than the next highest paid player which is AC Milan’s Gonzalo Higuain who pockets about £8.5m a year.

On the list of highest earners released, Juventus stars dominate the list with five of their players in the top 11.

After Higuain, Ronaldo’s teammate Paulo Dybala comes in at number three, two Juventus stars Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa are behind.

play Pauli Dybala is the second highest earner at Juventus to Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

 

Gianluigi Donnarumma is sixth, Juventus stars Leonardo Bonnuci and Emre Can occupy the seventh and eight spots, Lorenzo Insigne of Napoli is ninth while Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi is 10th.

Ronaldo’s staggering wages also mean that he earns more than 10 teams in the League.

His wages are higher than the total wage bill of Sassuolo, Cagliari, Genoa, Atalanta, Udinese, Parma, Frosinone, Chievo Verona, SPAL, and Empoli.

play Since his move to the Italian Serie A Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score a goal (AS)

Since his big-money move to Juventus, Ronaldo has struggled to find the back of the net in his opening three games of the season against Chievo Verona, Lazio, and Parma.

Ronaldo is in training despite the international break and will aim to break his goal drought when Juventus play Sassuolo when the league resumes on Saturday, September 15.

