Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Juventus from Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus sign Real Madrid star

Four Champions League, two La Liga titles, Ronaldo finally leaves Real Madrid for Juventus.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Italian Serie A Juventus side have completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid on Tuesday, July 10 play Cristiano Ronaldo joins Juventus from Real Madrid (Getty Images)

Italian Serie A Juventus side have completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid on Tuesday, July 10.

Ronaldo has agreed to join the six times consecutive Serie A champions in a deal worth £88million pounds.

The Reigning World Player of the Year who joined the Spanish side in 2009 has decided to continue his adventure in Italy according to a statement on Real Madrid's official website.

Italian Serie A Juventus side have completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid on Tuesday, July 10 play Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Spain after five years (Marca)

 

The statement on the website said, "In response to the will and request expressed by the player Cristiano Ronaldo, he has agreed to transfer to Juventus FC.

"Today, Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football.

"Beyond the titles, the trophies achieved and the triumphs achieved on the pitch during these 9 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and improvement.

"He has also become the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals in 438 games. In total he won 16 titles, including 4 European Cups, 3 of them consecutive and 4 in the last 5 seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo won a lot of trophies at Real Madrid (Getty Images)

 

 In a statement released by Ronaldo he said, "These years in Real Madrid, and in this city of Madrid, have been possibly the happiest of my life.

"I only have feelings of enormous gratitude for this club, for this hobby and for this city. I can only thank all of them for the love and affection I have received.

"However, I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept transferring me. I feel that way and I ask everyone, and especially our followers, to please understand me.

"They have been absolutely wonderful for 9 years. They have been 9 unique years. It has been an exciting time for me, full of consideration but also hard because Real Madrid is of a very high demand, but I know very well that I will never forget that I have enjoyed football here in a unique way.

"I have had fabulous teammates in the field and in the dressing room, I have felt the warmth of an incredible crowd and together we have won 3 Champions in a row and 4 Champions in 5 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo play Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid (Champions League Twitter)

 

"And with them also, on an individual level, I have the satisfaction of having won 4 Ballon d'Ors and 3 Golden Boots. All during my time in this immense and extraordinary club.

"Real Madrid has conquered my heart, and that of my family, and that is why more than ever I want to say thank you: thanks to the club, the President, the directors, my colleagues, all the technicians, doctors, physios and incredible workers that make everything work and that are pending every detail tirelessly.

"Thank you infinitely once more to our fans and thanks also to Spanish Football. During these 9 exciting years I have had great players in front of me. My respect and my recognition for all of them.

"I have reflected a lot and I know that the time has come for a new cycle. I'm leaving but this shirt, this shield and the Santiago Bernabéu will continue to always feel as my own wherever I am.

"Thanks to all and, of course, as I said that first time in our stadium 9 years ago: Hala Madrid!""

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
3 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article'...bullet

Related Articles

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star considering vintage mansion in Turin ahead of potential move to Juventus
Football Real Madrid deny Neymar bid as Ronaldo rumours swirl
Zinedine Zidane Here are 5 high points of coach's stint at Real Madrid
Zinedine Zidane Coach quits Real Madrid after 3 Champions League titles
La Liga Here is why Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Real Madrid
Football Juventus make bid for Real's Ronaldo - media reports
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal star vacations with his girlfriend as he contemplates Juventus move

Football

Samuel Umtiti
World Cup 2018 France beat Belgium 1-0 to reach final
Here are the reactions as France beat Belgium 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, semifinal encounter played on Tuesday, July 10.
World Cup 2018 Bring back 1998!!!, Umtiti the hero as Twitter hails France for victory over Belgium
France defender Samuel Umtiti celebrates his winner against Belgium in the World Cup semi-final
Football Umtiti heads France into World Cup final as Belgium fall short
Jeffrey Webb (C), shown leaving a New York courthouse in 2015 with his lawyer Edward O'Callaghan (2ndR), was one of the first people arrested as part of the sweeping US indictment of FIFA officials
Football Florida company pleads guilty in NY to soccer bribery