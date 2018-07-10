news

Italian Serie A Juventus side have completed the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid on Tuesday, July 10.

Ronaldo has agreed to join the six times consecutive Serie A champions in a deal worth £88million pounds.

The Reigning World Player of the Year who joined the Spanish side in 2009 has decided to continue his adventure in Italy according to a statement on Real Madrid's official website.

The statement on the website said, "In response to the will and request expressed by the player Cristiano Ronaldo, he has agreed to transfer to Juventus FC.

"Today, Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football.

"Beyond the titles, the trophies achieved and the triumphs achieved on the pitch during these 9 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and improvement.

"He has also become the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid with 451 goals in 438 games. In total he won 16 titles, including 4 European Cups, 3 of them consecutive and 4 in the last 5 seasons.

In a statement released by Ronaldo he said, "These years in Real Madrid, and in this city of Madrid, have been possibly the happiest of my life.

"I only have feelings of enormous gratitude for this club, for this hobby and for this city. I can only thank all of them for the love and affection I have received.

"However, I believe that the time has come to open a new stage in my life and that is why I have asked the club to accept transferring me. I feel that way and I ask everyone, and especially our followers, to please understand me.

"They have been absolutely wonderful for 9 years. They have been 9 unique years. It has been an exciting time for me, full of consideration but also hard because Real Madrid is of a very high demand, but I know very well that I will never forget that I have enjoyed football here in a unique way.

"I have had fabulous teammates in the field and in the dressing room, I have felt the warmth of an incredible crowd and together we have won 3 Champions in a row and 4 Champions in 5 years.

"And with them also, on an individual level, I have the satisfaction of having won 4 Ballon d'Ors and 3 Golden Boots. All during my time in this immense and extraordinary club.

"Real Madrid has conquered my heart, and that of my family, and that is why more than ever I want to say thank you: thanks to the club, the President, the directors, my colleagues, all the technicians, doctors, physios and incredible workers that make everything work and that are pending every detail tirelessly.

"Thank you infinitely once more to our fans and thanks also to Spanish Football. During these 9 exciting years I have had great players in front of me. My respect and my recognition for all of them.

"I have reflected a lot and I know that the time has come for a new cycle. I'm leaving but this shirt, this shield and the Santiago Bernabéu will continue to always feel as my own wherever I am.

"Thanks to all and, of course, as I said that first time in our stadium 9 years ago: Hala Madrid!""