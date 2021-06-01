RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea, Leicester fined over Bridge brawl

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Chelsea and Leicester players remonstrate with each other

Chelsea and Leicester players remonstrate with each other Creator: Catherine Ivill
Chelsea and Leicester players remonstrate with each other AFP

Chelsea and Leicester have been fined £22,500 ($31,872) by the Football Association after an ugly brawl between the teams at the end of their fiery Premier League clash.

Recommended articles

Thomas Tuchel's side won 2-1 in a match that played a key role in the Blues finishing above Leicester in the Premier League's top four.

Tensions were running high because Chelsea players were angered by Leicester's exuberant celebrations following their victory when the teams met in the FA Cup final just days earlier. 

Leicester's Daniel Amartey was seen stamping on a Chelsea pennant in the dressing room party at Wembley.

Emotions boiled over towards the end of the Premier League showdown at Stamford Bridge on May 18.

A tackle by Foxes full-back Ricardo Pereira on Ben Chilwell sparked a melee between players and staff from both sides. The clubs were charged with a breach of FA rules last month.

"Chelsea FC and Leicester City FC have been fined £22,500 each after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture on Tuesday 18 May 2021," an FA spokesperson said. 

"Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players and club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour during the 93rd minute of the fixture."

Chelsea eventually finished in foutrh place, one point above Leicester, denying the Foxes a berth in next season's Champions League.

The Blues went on to win this season's Champions League, beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final in Porto on Saturday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shatta Wale and Nima boys allegedly attack contractors for not letting him pass (VIDEO)

Buhari and the fear of another coup, war in Nigeria [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

NECO Registrar Godswill Obioma is dead

Gunmen kill ex-Enugu High Court Judge Nnaji after dragging him from car

Niger Government still unsure how many students were kidnapped, as Governor remains abroad

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Gov Uzodinma says Gulak's murder smells like political assassination