5 things to know about Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi has become a revelation for Chelsea this season after his impressive performances during preseason encouraged Maurizio Sarri to include him in the first team after he scored his first goal against PAOK Thessaloniki in the Europa League, here are five things to know about him.

1. Callum Hudson-Odoi is 18-years-old

Born in Wandsworth, London, England on November 7, 2000, Callum James Hudson-Odoi is just 18-years-old.

2. Previous clubs

Callum Hudson-Odoi is still his developing as football for his professional career.

He has been a Chelsea player for his career as he joined the youth set up in 2017 and was there till 2017 playing a major role as they won the 2018 FA Youth Cup.

He made his first appearance for the Chelsea first team in 2017 while he was still was with the U-18 team.

3. Callum Hudson-Odoi and England

Born in London, Callum Hudson Odoi has represented England through the youth levels and is yet to make an appearance for the senior team.

He played for the U-16 team in 2016 and went on to represent the U-17 and U-18 teams and is currently with the U-19 team.

He was part of the U-17 team that finished runners-up at the 2017 UEFA European Under-17 Championship and competed where he competed for a starting spot with Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

He also was an integral part of the team that went on to lift the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

He is among the bright stars of England players coming up through the ranks but will have to develop and get more game time in the Premier League to give Gareth Southgate a think to be called up to the national team.

4. Style of play

Callum Hudson Odoi is one of the talented breakout stars in English football and has been compared to teammate Eden Hazard due to his explosive pace and trickery.

He is still in his formative years as a professional but has shown glimpses that he can live up to his hype around him.

5. Personal life and awards.

Born in England, Hudson is of Ghanaian origin as his father is the former Hearts of Oak forward Bismark Odoi while his brother Bradley Hudson-Odoi is also a professional footballer with Wealdstone.

He was part of the team of the season at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship Team of the Tournament, he won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 with England also.

With Chelsea he won the FA Youth Cup twice in 2017 and 2018 and the U18 Premier League in 2017, missing out as they lost to Barcelona in the UEFA Youth League.