Zola says Victor Moses behind Callum Hudson-Odoi at Chelsea

Victor Moses Chelsea manager says Nigerian is behind Hudson-Odoi to start

Victor Moses has been told opportunities will be limited at Chelsea due to the emergence of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Callum Hudson-Odoi is enjoying a breakout season at Chelsea (Action Plus)

Victor Moses has been told by Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola that 17-year-old teenage sensation Callum Hudson-Odoi is ahead of him to start.

Since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri, Moses has not started any game in Chelsea colours which has left many supporters of the club bewildered.

Victor Moses stats

The 27-year-old was a constant first-team player under former boss Antonio Conte but played in a more defensive role.

Ahead of the blues Carabao Cup game against Premier League rivals Liverpool, Zola praised the qualities of youngsters Odio and Ethan Ampadu who he stated been very much impressive.

Victor Moses play Victor Moses has been on the bench for most games since Antonio Conte left (Getty Images)

 

He said, “Callum has done extremely well in pre-season, one of the players who impressed the most with Ethan Ampadu.

 “They’re two players with bright futures. They are both in contention tomorrow, in the squad, and we will see.”

“We have a lot of players. We didn’t do a big pre-season, so these games can serve as a pre-season to give time for players like Christensen, about Cahill, an opportunity to get games.

play Callum Hudson-Odoi started the community sheild ahead of Victor Moses (Chelsea)

"Callum and Ethan are the future of this club and we are going to take care of them.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi stats

Zola then stated that Moses has not been playing due to the fact that a gifted youngster is preferred to him.

“Don’t forget that, when we played the Community Shield, he (Odoi) was in ahead of players like Victor Moses. If he hasn’t got the consideration of the value, we wouldn’t have done that.

“He is the future. But he’s in a very competitive team. He has to be patient, wait for his opportunities and, when they come, take them in the best way.”

play Victor Moses may not be given the npod to start in the Carabao Cup clash

 

Chelsea take on Liverpool on Wednesday, September 26 and Moses will hope to make his first start of the season in the Carabao Cup.

Moses retired from the Super Eagles of Nigeria citing concentrating on his career at Chelsea as one of his reasons.

