Jadon Sancho profile on England, Borussia Dortmund forward

Jadon Sancho 5 things to know about Dortmund youngster after debut England call-up

Here are the things to know about the forward who left England to establish himself in Germany

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jadon Sancho play

The ability of English junior international Jadon Sancho to beat tiring defences has yielded six assists and a goal for Borussia Dortmund so far this season.

(AFP)

Here are the things to know about the youngster Jadon Sancho who is set to make his first appearance for the England senior team Three Lions.

1.  Jadon Sancho is 18-years-old

Jadon Malik Sancho was born in London, England on March 25, 2000, which makes him 18-years-old.

2.   Sancho’s previous clubs

Sancho’s began his development at Watford in 2007 and was there till 2015 before he moved to reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City in 2015.

He was with the Premier League side till 2017 where he found limited opportunities to get game time with the first team.

Jadon Sancho play Jadon Sancho previously played for Manchester City (Twitter/Jadon Sancho )

 

After minimum game time with the senior team, Sancho took the bold move to go to German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund youth team in 2017.   

He has continued his development at Borussia Dortmund where he has earned an England call-up.

3. Sancho and England

Born and raised in England, Sancho featured in England’s Under-17 side that got to the final of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship and was crowned the best player in the competition for his outstanding performances.

He was part for the U-17 team that won the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup but only played in the group stage before he was withdrawn out of the tournament by Borussia Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho play Jadon Sancho has grown up the ranks in the England set up

He has also represented England at U-19 level in qualification games for the 2018 UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

4. Sancho’s style of play

Sancho is a forward that that can operate in an around the main striker and also operate in the wide positions either on the right or the left.

He is usually compared to Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling or Everton forward Theo Walcott due to his explosive pace.

Jadon Sancho play Jadon Sancho now plays for Dortmund (Breaking The Lines)

 

Sancho has pace and tricks among his weapons which could cause any opposing defence cause for concern if unleashed.

5.   Sancho personal life and awards

Still, young Sancho is not married and is in his formative years as a footballer, he is yet to win an individual or team award with any of his club sides.

With England, Sancho has won FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 the UEFA European Under-17 Championship Golden Player and was part of the Team of the Tournament.

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi
Teenage winger Jadon Sancho has been called into the England squad after impressing for German club Borussia Dortmund this season
Football Dortmund teenager Sancho gets England squad call
