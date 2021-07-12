Argentina midfielder de Paul joins Atletico Madrid

"Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Udinese for the transfer of Rodrigo de Paul" until June 2026, the La Liga winners said in a statement.

Atletico did not give a transfer fee but, according to the Spanish press, it is in the region of 35 million euros ($41 million).

It will be a second spell in Spain for the 27-year-old midfielder who played for Valencia between 2014 and 2016 when he arrived from Racing in Argentina.

Valencia will also benefit from the transfer, a clause from their sale of de Paul to Udinese guaranteeing them a percentage of a sell-on.

"A powerful midfielder comes to our club, comfortable in joining the attack and capable of both scoring goals and providing them for his teammates," said Atletico.

"I am very happy, I am going to the La Liga champions and I know the responsibility that this entails. It is a great step in my football career," de Paul said in the statement.