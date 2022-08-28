TRANSFERS

Antony: Ajax star finally set for blockbuster £85m move to Manchester United

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The wantaway Brazilian winger will finally have his way, with Manchester United closing on an agreement with Ajax.

Manchester United are finally on the verge of signing Ajax star Antony, according to reports
Manchester United are finally on the verge of signing Ajax star Antony, according to reports

Antony has made no secret of his intention to leave the Dutch giants this summer, even going as far as missing training to force his exit.

Ajax had already rejected Manchester United's £76.3m (€90m) bid for the Brazilian winger earlier this week.

However, it looks like the 22-year-old now looks set to have the last laugh with reports on Sunday afternoon, claiming that Ajax and Manchester United are close to reaching an agreement for his transfer as per Sky Sports.

Ajax Winger Antony
Ajax Winger Antony Imago

The winger worked with Erik ten Hag during the United manager's time with Eredivisie champions and now looks set to re-unite with his former gaffer.

Erik ten Hag keen to bolster his squad regardless of what happens with the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and United now have until Thursday's transfer deadline to complete the deal.

The 22-year-old was left out of the matchday squad for the second weekend running on Sunday, not being included in the starting line-up or on the bench for the clash with FC Utrecht.

Antony missed Ajax's last two fixtures amid his desire to exit the club for Manchester United this summer
Antony missed Ajax's last two fixtures amid his desire to exit the club for Manchester United this summer Twitter

He also missed last Sunday's Ajax's 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam after reportedly going on 'strike' and refusing to train on Friday and Saturday.

"The Antony situation hasn't changed compared to last week,"

"We discuss it internally every day, also with the player. He reports himself at the club and we speak. But I want to focus on the players we have here, for now Antony is not important." Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder told ESPN ahead of his team's kick-off against Utrecht on Sunday afternoon.

The Brazil international now looks set to get his dream move having played 33 times for now Red Devils manager Erik Ten Hag last season, scoring 12 goals and making 10 assists.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

'Everything is about money, It's Sad' - Ajax coach hints at Antony to Man United is DONE deal

'Everything is about money, It's Sad' - Ajax coach hints at Antony to Man United is DONE deal

Super Eagles star Moses Simon on target, inspires Nantes to first win

Super Eagles star Moses Simon on target, inspires Nantes to first win

Calvin Bassey keeps 100% Ajax record with another spotless display against Utrecht

Calvin Bassey keeps 100% Ajax record with another spotless display against Utrecht

Antony: Ajax star finally set for blockbuster £85m move to Manchester United

Antony: Ajax star finally set for blockbuster £85m move to Manchester United

George Russell tips Max Verstappen for win at Belgian Grand Prix

George Russell tips Max Verstappen for win at Belgian Grand Prix

Serena and Venus Williams accept US Open doubles Wild Cards

Serena and Venus Williams accept US Open doubles Wild Cards

Trending

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals

A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Sunday Oliseh leaves SV Straelen

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally leave Manchester United this summer.

Report: Manchester United to offer ₦40b plus Ronaldo for Super Eagles star