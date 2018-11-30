Alex Iwobi nominated for Arsenal Player of the Month award

news

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has been nominated for Arsenal’s November Player of the Month award.

The 22-year-old has been in good form for the Gunners since the start of the season earning himself a starting spot on the team.

Despite travelling to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria during the international break, Iwobi’s contributions in the month of November have not gone unnoticed.

He started the month coming off the bench to supply an assist for Alexandre Lacazatte as they played out a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Iwobi nominated

Iwobi was again in action against Sporting in an Europa League encounter which also ended in a draw.

The Nigerian international was a starter against Wolverhampton Wanderers but was substituted at halftime as the Gunners rallied back to snatch a draw.

He was then selected ahead of superstar midfielder Mesut Ozil for the clash against Bournemouth where he played a part in the winning goal against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang .

Iwobi will contest the award with teammate’s goalkeeper Bernad Leno, midfielder Lucas Torreira, and defender Rob Holding.

Favourite for the award is Leno who has produced consistent performances for the Gunners deputising for Petr Cech who has been injured.

Torriera has proved a valuable addition since arrival partnering Granit Xhaka in midfield while Holding has been a rock in defence.