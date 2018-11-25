Aubameyang hails Iwobi's influence in Arsenal's win over Bournemouth

news

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hailed Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi’s influence as Arsenal beat Bournemouth 2-1 in a Premier League encounter played on Sunday, November 25.

The Gunners picked up all three points as they dismissed high flying Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Arsenal took a first-half lead in the encounter when Jefferson Lerma put the ball through his own net in the 30th minute to give the Gunners the lead.

The host equalised just before the halftime break through Joshua King who converted a ball through to him by David Brooks.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

The Gunners will have the final say in the encounter as Aubameyang scored what turned out to be the winner in the 67th minute converting a Sead Kolasinac assist.

Aubameyang on Iwobi

Speaking in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Aubameyang hailed Iwobi who played a part in the build-up to the goal.

He said, ''I think Alex gave the ball to Sead then I sprinted into the area, and he gave me a good pass.''

He also stated that the Gunners came out more aggressive in the second half after conceding before the break.

He said, ''The goal before half-time was bad and not bad for us because in the second half we knew that we had to come back with intensity, be more aggressive and do better than the first half.''

Iwobi who was listed in the starting line up by new Arsenal coach Unai Emery was replaced by Aaron Ramsey in the 82nd minute.

Alex Iwobi stats