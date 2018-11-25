Pulse.ng logo
Aubameyang hails Alex Iwobi as Arsenal beat Bournemouth

Aubameyang hails Iwobi's influence in Arsenal's win over Bournemouth

Despite scoring the winning goal against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Alex Iwobi some credit for his involvement in the build up.

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi play

Alex Iwobi

(Arsenal)

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hailed Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi’s influence as Arsenal beat Bournemouth 2-1 in a Premier League encounter played on Sunday, November 25.

The Gunners picked up all three points as they dismissed high flying Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Arsenal took a first-half lead in the encounter when Jefferson Lerma put the ball through his own net in the 30th minute to give the Gunners the lead.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang play

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

(Arsenal)

 

The host equalised just before the halftime break through Joshua King who converted a ball through to him by David Brooks.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

The Gunners will have the final say in the encounter as Aubameyang scored what turned out to be the winner in the 67th minute converting a Sead Kolasinac assist.

Aubameyang on Iwobi

Speaking in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Aubameyang hailed Iwobi who played a part in the build-up to the goal.

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson tangles with Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos play

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson tangles with Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos

(AFP)

 

He said, ''I think Alex gave the ball to Sead then I sprinted into the area, and he gave me a good pass.''

He also stated that the Gunners came out more aggressive in the second half after conceding before the break.

He said, ''The goal before half-time was bad and not bad for us because in the second half we knew that we had to come back with intensity, be more aggressive and do better than the first half.''

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang play

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

(Arsenal)

 

Iwobi who was listed in the starting line up by new Arsenal coach Unai Emery was replaced by Aaron Ramsey in the 82nd minute.

Alex Iwobi stats

He will hope to recreate his performances which earned him praise on Twitter when Arsenal take on Vorskla in a Europa League clash on Thursday, November 29.

