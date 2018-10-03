Pulse.ng logo
Alex Iwobi, Arsenal to Qarabag Azerbaijan for Europa League

Arsenal Alex Iwobi boards flight with teammates for Europa League trip to Azerbaijan [photos]

The Arsenal stars will be in air for almost six hours before they arrive Azerbaijan for their Europa League clash.

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi wil hope to get his second start in the Europa League (Getty Images)

Alex Iwobi was among the Arsenal contingents that boarded a flight to Azerbaijan for their second group stage game against Qarabag.

The Nigerian midfielder was hailed for his performance in their last group encounter against Vorskla Poltava which ended in a 4-2 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Hector Bellerin play Hector Bellerin is set to make another appearance in the Europa League (Getty Images)

 

The Gunners travel for their first away match of the season in Europe as they embarked on a 5,000-mile trip to face reigning Azerbaijan champions Qarabag.

The trip is expected to take about 5 hours as new Arsenal boss Unai Emery and the official players were kitted in the clubs official merchandise.

Alexandre Lacazette and Matteo Guendouzi play Lacazette and Guendouzi made the team to Qarabag (Getty Images)

 

Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan did not join his teammates on the tiring trip due to the international conflict between his country Armenia and their hosts Azerbaijan.

While experienced shot-stopper Petr Cech is out with a hamstring injury other absentees include Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Dinos Mavropanos, and club captain Laurent Koscielny.

Nacho Monreal play Nacho Monreal is expected to feature at left back (Getty Images)

 

The Gunners have bounced back from a difficult start to the season where they lost to Premier League champions Manchester City and Chelsea.

Unai Emery's side are now fifth place in the Premier League level on points with North London rivals Tottenham.

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac play Ozil is among the big stars that departed to Qarabag (Getty Images)

 

Iwobi has been charged to be more aggressive by Emery and is expected to be in the starting line up for the game against Qarabag scheduled for Thursday, October 4 at the modern Baku Olympic Stadium which will host the final of the Europa League.

