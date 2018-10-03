news

Alex Iwobi was among the Arsenal contingents that boarded a flight to Azerbaijan for their second group stage game against Qarabag.

The Nigerian midfielder was hailed for his performance in their last group encounter against Vorskla Poltava which ended in a 4-2 win at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners travel for their first away match of the season in Europe as they embarked on a 5,000-mile trip to face reigning Azerbaijan champions Qarabag.

The trip is expected to take about 5 hours as new Arsenal boss Unai Emery and the official players were kitted in the clubs official merchandise.

Midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan did not join his teammates on the tiring trip due to the international conflict between his country Armenia and their hosts Azerbaijan.

While experienced shot-stopper Petr Cech is out with a hamstring injury other absentees include Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Dinos Mavropanos, and club captain Laurent Koscielny .

The Gunners have bounced back from a difficult start to the season where they lost to Premier League champions Manchester City and Chelsea.

Unai Emery's side are now fifth place in the Premier League level on points with North London rivals Tottenham.