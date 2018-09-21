news

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi was among the best players on the pitch as the Gunners swept aside Vorskla 4-2 in their opening game of the 2018/19 Europa League campaign on Thursday, September 21.

The 22-year-old was among did not take part in the Super Eagles 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles and the international friendly against Liberia due to injury.

He was also missing as they returned to action in the Premier League with a 3-2 victory against Newcastle United.

The youngster was however named in the starting line up for by new Arsenal boss Unai Emery for their Europa League clash.

Twitter users were impressed with the performance of the youngster as he dominated the proceedings in the encounter and was responsible for controlling the tempo of the game in the absence of play maker Mesut Ozil.

Twitter reactions to Iwobi's performance

"Have to say, Iwobi really seems to be benefitting from working with Emery. He's been bright and lively whenever he's played this season. Good to see. So much potential that needs releasing in him."

"Unpopular opinion: Alex Iwobi has actually been a different player this season. Has his promise back."

"Alex Iwobi had 5 killer passes in the match. I honestly don't know where that ranks but usually you don't see a player with more than 2-3 in one match."