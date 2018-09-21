Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Twitter reacts to Alex Iwobi performance Arsenal 4 Vorskla 2

Alex Iwobi Twitter reacts to Arsenal star performance in Europa League win

Alex Iwobi put in a standout performance in Arsenal's Europa League clash which earned him praise.

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi play

Alex Iwobi

(Arsenal)

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi was among the best players on the pitch as the Gunners swept aside Vorskla 4-2 in their opening game of the 2018/19 Europa League campaign on Thursday, September 21.

The 22-year-old was among did not take part in the Super Eagles 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles and the international friendly against Liberia due to injury.

He was also missing as they returned to action in the Premier League with a 3-2 victory against Newcastle United.

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi was impressive for Arsenal in the Europa League (Arsenal)

 

The youngster was however named in the starting line up for by new Arsenal boss Unai Emery for their Europa League clash.

Twitter users were impressed with the performance of the youngster as he dominated the proceedings in the encounter and was responsible for controlling the tempo of the game in the absence of play maker Mesut Ozil.

Twitter reactions to Iwobi's performance

"Have to say, Iwobi really seems to be benefitting from working with Emery. He's been bright and lively whenever he's played this season. Good to see. So much potential that needs releasing in him."

"Unpopular opinion: Alex Iwobi has actually been a different player this season. Has his promise back."

"Alex Iwobi had 5 killer passes in the match. I honestly don't know where that ranks but usually you don't see a player with more than 2-3 in one match."

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter reacts as Juventus star gets red card on...bullet
2 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
3 UEFA Champions League Kylian Mbappe equals Obafemi Martins recordbullet

Related Articles

Seychelles 0 Vs 3 Nigeria Super Eagles win in AFCON 2019 qualifier
Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles stars rock Wizkid's new jersey
Liberia Vs Nigeria Live: Super Eagles win 2-1 in friendly game to honour George Weah
Jayden Adetiba Arsenal sign 9-year-old Nigerian from South Africa
Alex Iwobi Arsenal midfielder pleads for patience for new boss Emery
Alex Iwobi Ian Wright says Arsenal midfielder will improve under new manager
Alex Iwobi Arsenal midfielder resumes training after missing Super Eagles games
Alex Iwobi Super Eagles midfielder makes 100th appearance for Arsenal
Unai Emery 5 things to know about new Arsenal manager
Alex Iwobi Super Eagles midfielder makes Nollywood debut

Football

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina.
2019 AFCON qualifiers Super Eagles to face Libya in Tunisia
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on target twice in Europe after a slow start to the Premier League season
Football Arsenal, Chelsea win in Europa League as Rangers hold Villarreal
"Bitter taste": Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Serie A action against minnows Frosinone after his red card against Valencia.
Football Tearful Ronaldo picks himself up for Juve trip to Frosinone
Five points for Lionel Messi to ponder ahead of this weekend's Spanish league games
Football Miami looms over Camp Nou as Barca host Girona in La Liga
X
Advertisement