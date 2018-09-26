Pulse.ng logo
Alex Iwobi has everything to be top Arsenal player - Koscielny

Alex Iwobi Koscielny says Arsenal midfielder has everything to be a top player

Alex Iwobi is on his way to emulate Gunners legends according to Arsenal captain Koscielny.

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi was on fire in the Europa League (Arsenal)

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has backed midfielder Alex Iwobi to be a top player under new manager Unai Emery.

The 21-year-old old has shown glimpses of improvement under the new Spanish manager and Koscielny has called on the Super Eagles star to continue in the same vein.

Alex Iwobi stats

In his programme notes as captain of the club before their 2-0 win over Everton in a Premier League encounter.

Koscielny praised Iwobi after he was hailed on Twitter for his performance in the Europa League 4-2 win over Vorskla Poltava in which he put in a man of the match performance.

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi was outstanding for Arsenal in their Europa League clash (Arsenal)

He said, “He has huge potential and he needs to realize how good he could become,” Koscielny wrote in his programme notes ahead of Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Everton.

“Right now, he is definitely on the right path to do just that. He is working hard at training and his confidence is high since Unai Emery arrived.”

Iwobi has stated that he is sharper under new manager Emery and Koscielny also echoed the sentiments of his teammate and stated that he should continue to listen to instructions.

play Alex Iwobi has been tipped for big things at the Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)

He said, “If you look at him he has everything. He is strong physically, quick, good technically and his movement is good. He needs to be more efficient and clinical so he scores and assists more.

“He is very receptive and listens to advise so I have no doubt that he will continue his progression.”

Arsenal stats

Iwobi is expected to return to action for the Gunners when they take on Brentford on Wednesday, September 26.

