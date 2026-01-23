Tasty Tom X De Rica Conclude Millionaire Splash Promo, Awarding 18 Millionaires

#FeaturedPost

The Millionaire Splash promo from the stables of Tasty Tom Tomato Mix and De Rica Tomato Mix officially came to an end on the 15th of January 2026. The nationwide campaign aimed at delighting, rewarding and empowering thousands of consumers spanned over 60 days.



A total of 216,928 winners emerged from the promo – 18 winners of 1 Million naira, 278 winners of 100,000 naira, 259 winners of 50,000 naira and 216,373 instant airtime winners respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

L-R: Apurv Pandey, Vice President Marketing, Caraway Africa Nigeria Limited; Gabriella Shoga, Culinary Brand Manager, Caraway Africa Nigeria Limited; Ugbedaga Rebecca Oluwatosin, 1 Million naira winner; Daniel Udoh Oboh, 1 Million naira winner; Amitabh Coomar, Business Head, Caraway Africa Nigeria Limited; Rohan Mehta Category Manager Sales, Caraway Africa Nigeria Limited in Lagos – 16/01/2026.

The Millionaires rewarded at the final draw are; Ugbedaga Rebecca Oluwatosin from Lagos, Daniel Udoh Oboh from Lagos, Princess Ifene from Abuja. Some of the millionaires rewarded in the 60 days promotion period include: Iwuoha Hope Nkiruka from Imo, Oguzi Promise Yefia from Abuja, George Miracle Amarachi from Enugu, David Asuquo Peter from Lagos, Ubom Uduak Akpan from Akwa Ibom, among others.

One of the millionaires, Ugbedaga Rebecca while showing her appreciation said, “This money will go a long way in my business and will fetch me more profits”. Udoh Daniel, another millionaire said, “We will make some changes in my mother’s shop, get more provisions and I will also support my brothers in school”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during the final raffle draw of the promo, the Culinary Brand Manager, Gabriella Shoga, said “We appreciate our consumers for being a part of our journey over the years, sticking with us and ensuring we have stayed in business. This promotion was our own way of saying thank you”.

Gabriella Shoga, Culinary Brand Manager