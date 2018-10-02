Pulse.ng logo
Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants aggressive Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi Arsenal manager wants Nigerian midfielder to be more aggressive

Despite his strong start to the season, Unai Emery wants Alex Iwobi to improve on his performances.

  • Published:
play (Getty Images)

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery has stated that he wants Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi to be more aggressive.

Iwobi was in superb form when he came off the bench in Arsenal 2-0 win over Watford in their last Premier League encounter on Sunday, September 30.

The 22-year-old came in the 63rd minutes while the game was still deadlock and provided the assist that turned into an own goal by Craig Cathcart which gave Arsenal the breakthrough in the game.

play Alex Iwobi is progressing under Unai Emery (Arsenal)

He also played a major role in the build-up to the second goal scored by Mesut Ozil which doubled the Gunners lead.

After another impressive performance this season, Emery is still demanding more from his young midfielder.

Alex Iwobi stats

In a report by Standard Sport, Emery praised Iwobi’s work ethic despite coming back from an injury which saw him miss the Super Eagles games against Seychelles and Liberia.

play The Arsenal star is scoring and providing assists (Arsenal)

 

He said, “He works hard every day.

“Three weeks ago he was out of the team for two weeks with an injury.”

Emery also stated that he is pleased with his start to the season but demands to see more from the midfielder.

Arsenal stats

He said, “I’m very happy with him and his mentality. He has the quality to play right or left, to do more one-on-ones against the opposition.

“I want him to stay nearer the box to score and be more aggressive, finding assists for team-mates. This is the way for him and other players.”

Alex Iwobi play Unai Emery has laid down th gauntlet for Iwobi to improve (Arsenal)

 

Iwobi has been a key member of the Gunners squad this season stating he is sharper under the new manager Emery

He is expected to return to action when they take on Qarabag in their next Europa League fixture scheduled for Thursday, October 4.

