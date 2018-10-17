Pulse.ng logo
Ahmed Musa says his Super Eagles goal vs Libya a birthday gift

Ahmed Musa dedicates his goal against Libya as a birthday gift as he turned a year older during the week.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa returned to goalscoring form against Libya (TosinSports)

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has revealed that his goal in the 3-2 win against Libya is a birthday gift.

Musa was on target alongside Odion Ighalo who scored a brace as the Super Eagles picked up all three points against Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier played on Tuesday, October 16.

Super Eagles play Musa scored a goal as the Super Eagles beat Libya (Super Eagles)

The Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia forward celebrated his 26th birthday on Sunday, October 14  a day after the Super Eagles beat Libya 4-0 in the first leg encounter played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Musa was unable to score in that game but provided an assist for one of Ighalo's goals as Nigeria cruised to victory.

Ahmed Musa play Musa was captain as the Super Eagles collected all three points away in Libya (TosinSports)

 

He was celebrated in the Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and players and officials in camp after the first leg win.

Musa returned to goal scoring form as he scored Nigeria's second goal in the 17th minute as the Super Eagles beat Libya 3-2 in Sfax Tunisia.

Nigeria vs Libya play Musa is expected to return to action for the Super Eagles in November (Super Eagles)

After the game Musa took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his goal and his teammates for the win.

He posted a short video clip of his goal along with a message which said, "Birthday Gift ...Well done Mates."

View this post on Instagram

Birthday Gift #emo#8J+mhQ==##...Well don Mates

A post shared by Ahmed Musa MON (@ahmedmusa718) on

 

Musa who is Nigeria's all time top scorer at the FIFA World Cup is expected to return to action with the Super Eagles when they take on South Africa on Saturday, November 17 at the Johannesburg’s Soccer City Stadium.

