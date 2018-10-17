news

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has revealed that his goal in the 3-2 win against Libya is a birthday gift.

Musa was on target alongside Odion Ighalo who scored a brace as the Super Eagles picked up all three points against Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier played on Tuesday, October 16.

The Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia forward celebrated his 26th birthday on Sunday, October 14 a day after the Super Eagles beat Libya 4-0 in the first leg encounter played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Musa was unable to score in that game but provided an assist for one of Ighalo's goals as Nigeria cruised to victory.

He was celebrated in the Super Eagles by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and players and officials in camp after the first leg win.

Musa returned to goal scoring form as he scored Nigeria's second goal in the 17th minute as the Super Eagles beat Libya 3-2 in Sfax Tunisia.

After the game Musa took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his goal and his teammates for the win.

He posted a short video clip of his goal along with a message which said, "Birthday Gift ...Well done Mates."