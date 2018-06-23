news

Ahmed Musa became the highest goalscorer for the Super Eagles of Nigeria at a FIFA World Cup tournament after his goal against Iceland in the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 22.

Ahmed Musa scores opener against Iceland

After a goalless first half Musa turned up to open the scoring in the 49th minute when he converted a pass by Victor Moses.

Musa continued to be a threat and doubled Nigeria's lead when he run through the Iceland defender to slot in the ball in the 75th minute.

Musa was hailed as the hero by Nigerian's on Twitter and he set a national record for his brace against Iceland.

Musa Nigeria's highest goalscorer at the World Cup

By scoring two goals against Iceland, Musa became Nigeria's highest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup.

Musa scored two goals at the 2014 FIFA World Cup against Argentina, and with his two goals he now has a total of four goals in total at the FIFA World Cup.

He surpasses Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Amunike, and Kalu Uche who have two goals each.

Nigeria vs Iceland stats

The Super Eagles will hope to qualify for the round of 16 when they take on Argentina while Iceland take on Croatia in their next fixture.