Ahmed Musa set a record by scoring Nigeria's first goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
After a goalless first half Musa turned up to open the scoring in the 49th minute when he converted a pass by Victor Moses.
Musa continued to be a threat and doubled Nigeria's lead when he run through the Iceland defender to slot in the ball in the 75th minute.
Musa was hailed as the hero by Nigerian's on Twitter and he set a national record for his brace against Iceland.
By scoring two goals against Iceland, Musa became Nigeria's highest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup.
Musa scored two goals at the 2014 FIFA World Cup against Argentina, and with his two goals he now has a total of four goals in total at the FIFA World Cup.
He surpasses Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Amunike, and Kalu Uche who have two goals each.
The Super Eagles will hope to qualify for the round of 16 when they take on Argentina while Iceland take on Croatia in their next fixture.