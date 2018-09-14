news

Gareth Southgate has given his opinion about the situation regarding Ademola Lookman and his allegiance committing his future to either Nigeria or England.

England head coach Gareth Southgate has given his verdict on the tussle for Ademola Lookman’s allegiance by stating that they are encouraging the young forward with time.

Pulse Exclusively reported that the 21-year-old is set to pledge his international allegiance with the Super Eagles of Nigeria and dump the Three Lions of England.

Born to Nigeria parents in the United Kingdom Lookman is eligible to represent both England and Nigeria at international level.

The youngster has represented various England youth teams at different levels but has not made the step up to the senior team.

He featured for the England U-21 side in their 2-1 win over Latvia despite links to switch his allegiance.

Southgate has however given his take on the talented youngster to reporters by admitting that he stands a better chance to develop by continuing with the U-21 side.

Southgate stated that the England set up are doing the best they possibly can for the youngster.

He said, ''I know every country is quite aggressive in their recruiting and I know they have always had an interest in him, but he is playing and has been in our squads, the 20s, 21s,'' Southgate told reporters.

''So in terms of encouragement through game time, we are doing as much as we possibly can.''

Lookman was reportedly on a move to join Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to but the move broke down.

He is expected to be in action when Everton take on West Ham United in their next Premier League encounter on Sunday, September 16.