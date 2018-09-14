Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Ademola Lookman Nigeria vs England, Southgate on game time

Ademola Lookman England coach says they are encouraging NFF target with game time

Gareth Southgate has given his opinion on the battle for Ademola Lookman's international future.

  • Published:
Ademola Lookman play Ademola Lookman is yet to give an official statement regarding suggestions he might dump England for Nigeria (Instagram/Ademola Lookman )

Gareth Southgate has given his opinion about the situation regarding Ademola Lookman and his allegiance committing his future to either Nigeria or England.

England head coach Gareth Southgate has given his verdict on the tussle for Ademola Lookman’s allegiance by stating that they are encouraging the young forward with time.

Ademola Lookman stats

Pulse Exclusively reported that the 21-year-old is set to pledge his international allegiance with the Super Eagles of Nigeria and dump the Three Lions of England.

Ademola Lookman play Ademola Lookman's international future is under the microscope (Static Independent)

Born to Nigeria parents in the United Kingdom Lookman is eligible to represent both England and Nigeria at international level.

The youngster has represented various England youth teams at different levels but has not made the step up to the senior team.

Ademola Lookman play Ademoola Lookman has a decision to make on his international future (BPI / Paul Greenwood)

 

He featured for the England U-21 side in their 2-1 win over Latvia despite links to switch his allegiance.

Southgate has however given his take on the talented youngster to reporters by admitting that he stands a better chance to develop by continuing with the U-21 side.

Southgate stated that the England set up are doing the best they possibly can for the youngster.

England U-21 play Ademola Lookman featured for England's U-21 side against Latvia (Twitter/England)

He said, ''I know every country is quite aggressive in their recruiting and I know they have always had an interest in him, but he is playing and has been in our squads, the 20s, 21s,'' Southgate told reporters.

''So in terms of encouragement through game time, we are doing as much as we possibly can.''

Everton Stats

Lookman was reportedly on a move to join Bundesliga side RB Leipzig to but the move broke down.

Nigerian-born striker Ademola Lookman scored a hattrick for Everton as they beat ATV Irdning 22-0 in a preseason friendly game played on Saturday, July 14. play Lookman's future is a matter of debate among Nigerian football supporters (Twitter/Everton)

He is expected to be in action when Everton take on West Ham United in their next Premier League encounter on Sunday, September 16.

Lookman's future is expected to be sorted out before the next international window when the Super Eagles take on Libya in their next 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Liberia Vs Nigeria Live: Super Eagles win 2-1 in friendly game to honour...bullet
2 Liberia 1 Vs 2 Nigeria Twitter rips absurd friendly apart, blasts NFF...bullet
3 Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi Super Eagles stars rock Wizkid's new jerseybullet

Related Articles

Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born forward scores 3 goals as Everton beat ATV Irdning 22-0
Ademola Lookman Everton star plays for England U21 side despite links to Nigeria
Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born player scores brace as England reach FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-finals
Solanke, Lookman Nigerian-born players fire England to FIFA U-20 World Cup final
Pulse Exclusive British-born Everton youngster Lookman dumps England to commit to Super Eagles of Nigeria
Ademola Lookman RB Leipzig to bid £18m for Everton forward
Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born striker scores in first match for new club
2019 AFCON Qualifier Super Eagles to face Libya in Algeria
Ademola Lookman Teenager seals 'dream move' to Everton
Ademola Lookman Nigerian-born striker moves to RB Leipzig

Football

Wilfred Ndidi
FIFA 19 ratings Here are the top 5 Nigerian players on popular football game
Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt played on the left wing in his first appearance for Australia's Central Coast Mariners.
Football Play Usain Bolt in defence, says Spain's World Cup-winning coach
Tottenham's Harry Kane scored twice as Liverpool were thrashed 4-1 on their last visit to Wembley
Football Tottenham to test Liverpool's title credentials as Watford eye Man Utd scalp
Watford manager Javi Gracia has led the club to their best ever Premier League start with a perfect record after four games
Football Stability breeds surprise success for Gracia's Watford